The Best Vegan Michelin-Starred Restaurants To Visit In 2025

If you have a special occasion coming up, or just fancy treating yourself this weekend, you may be wondering whether vegan Michelin restaurants exist – and if they’re any good. Thankfully, the answer to both these questions is a resounding yes. In 2025, there are several fully plant-based Michelin-starred and Michelin-recommended restaurants dotted around the world, making fine dining accessible to people of all dietary requirements.

The Michelin star system originated in 1926 as part of the Michelin Guide, first published in France by the Michelin tire company to encourage motorists to travel – and wear out more tires – by spotlighting exceptional dining experiences along their routes. Initially, a single star denoted a “fine dining establishment,” but by 1931, the system evolved into its now-famous three-tier ranking: one star signifying “high-quality cooking, worth a stop,” two stars indicating “excellent cooking, worth a detour,” and three stars representing “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”

In this guide, we will showcase all the vegan restaurants to have been awarded at least one Michelin star. At the time of writing, there are six fully vegan restaurants in total outlined in the Michelin Guide. But please note that this is always subject to change – as restaurants may adapt their menus. The vegan Michelin-starred restaurant list does not include Eleven Madison Park, which is currently the world’s only three-Michelin-starred vegan restaurant. This is because the eatery’s head chef, Daniel Humm, recently announced that he would be adding meat back to the menu in October 2025 (though a fully plant-based menu will still be available – more on that later).

As well as 100 percent plant-based eateries, there are some vegan-friendly Michelin-starred restaurants, which offer a vegan menu in addition to serving animal products. These are also highlighted in this guide. The Michelin Guide also outlines establishments that it recommends – but that haven’t been given a star. There are plenty of vegan restaurants in this category, and these will also be discussed later on in this round-up.

Vegan Michelin-starred restaurants

Without further ado, in no particular order, here are all the 100 percent vegan restaurants to hold a vegan Michelin star or stars in 2025:

Légume – South Korea

No. of Michelin stars: one

Location: 2F, Sinsa Square, 652 Gangnam-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, 06027, South Korea

Légume, which opened in 2023 in Seoul’s trendy Sinsa-dong neighborhood, is the brainchild of Chef Sung Si-woo. It has been 100 percent plant-based since opening and earned a Michelin star in 2025 – making it the first vegan restaurant in Asia to achieve that honor.

Sung developed a love of vegan cooking due to his lifelong love of vegetables. He is known for his imaginative, sensorial cuisine, pairing traditional Korean ingredients with global touches. His signature creations include smoky-glazed oyster mushroom “steak” and mung bean gnocchi. Vegan restaurants aren’t particularly common in Seoul – and Légume’s concept has been heralded as unique and somewhat groundbreaking.

“Almost everyone I knew wanted me to think twice about my vegan venture,” Sung previously said. “But I had this confidence that it could work if I did it.”

Plates London – United Kingdom

Safia Shakarchi Plates was founded by siblings Kirk and Keeley Haworth

No. of Michelin stars: one

Location: 320 Old Street, Hoxton, London, EC1V 9DR, United Kingdom

The newest restaurant on this list, Plates London became the first vegan Michelin-starred restaurant in the UK when it opened at the end of 2024. Head chef Kirk Haworth, who adopted a plant-based diet after contracting Lyme disease in 2016, previously worked at a number of popular non-vegan restaurants where he honed his culinary skills. He has said that he wants to distance himself from the word vegan, saying that his food is “all about flavour, excitement, and innovation,” rather than labels. His menu creations include barbecued maitake mushroom, caramelized lion’s mane mushroom, and rice pudding ice cream.

De Nieuwe Winkel – the Netherlands

No. of Michelin stars: two

Location: Gebroeders Van Limburgplein 7, Nijmegen, 6511 BW, Netherlands

Described in the Michelin Guide as a “groundbreaking experience,” De Nieuwe Winkel in the Netherlands is the only two-star restaurant on this list. It’s led by chef Emile van der Staak, and is renowned for its innovative approach to botanical gastronomy. Drawing inspiration from Food Forest Ketelbroek, an edible-forest garden close to the eatery, van der Staak creates plant-based menus that change three times a year to reflect micro-seasonal produce. Dishes include almond-based “brie” and desserts featuring caramelised miso and seaweed.

In addition to its two stars, De Nieuwe Winkel has also been awarded a green star, which is given to restaurants with excellent sustainability practices.

Seven Swans – Germany

Alamy Stock Photo / dpa picture alliance Ricky Saward uses a variety of organic vegetables to create his innovative dishes

No. of Michelin stars: one

Location: Mainkai 4, Frankfurt on the Main, 60311, Germany

Located in Frankfurt, Seven Swans has established itself as a hugely popular attraction for environmentally-minded visitors to the city. It, too, has been awarded a green star in addition to its star. It’s housed in Frankfurt’s narrowest building, and offers views of the River Main through large floor-to-ceiling windows. Diners can expect a five-hour experience where head chef Ricky Saward takes you through the stories of the innovative, organic dishes, and the set menu is served to all diners at the same time. The restaurant emphasizes the importance of permaculture, meaning only using ingredients that have been produced locally and with environmentally-friendly practices. Seven Swans even has its own farm that it sources many ingredients from.

“My cuisine was not ‘born’ vegan, but has developed in that direction, especially thanks to the great produce from our own field,” Saward previously said. “As a result, concepts like regionality, seasonality, ‘farm to table’, ‘root to leaf’ are just as natural to me as the effort to conserve resources.”

KLE – Switzerland

No. of Michelin stars: one

Location: Zweierstrasse 114, Zurich, 8003, Switzerland

KLE stems from the German name “Sauerklee,” which refers to a plant that has been used throughout civilizations for millennia. Head chef Zineb (“Zizi”) Hattab draws on influences from Mexico and her Moroccan heritage to create her entirely plant-based menu. She showcases ingredients like lion’s mane mushrooms, ancho chili, spelt, cherries, and kohlrabi – a cruciferous vegetable belonging to the cabbage family – to create her wholesome, vegetable-based dishes. The restaurant, which also has a green star, works with local, organic farmers to source its ingredients.

Vegan-friendly Michelin-starred restaurants

If none of the above are in your area, or you want to try something new, there are a number of Michelin-starred restaurants that are vegan-friendly – meaning that they cater to vegans, but also offer animal products elsewhere on the menu.

Some popular vegan-friendly Michelin-starred restaurants include:

Eleven Madison Park – United States

Alamy Stock Photo/Patti McConville Eleven Madison Park recently announced that it would be adding meat back to the menu – but it remains vegan-friendly

No. of Michelin stars: three

Location: 11 Madison Ave., New York, 10010, USA

Eleven Madison Park was condemned by many in the vegan community in August 2025 after it announced that it would be adding animal products to its menu from October 14, 2025. That said, if you do still want to visit, head chef Daniel Humm has stressed that the restaurant will remain vegan-friendly and offer a fully plant-based menu to those who request it.

Bonvivant – Germany

No. of Michelin stars: one

Location: Goltzstraße 32, Berlin, 10781, Germany

​Bonvivant offers a five- or six-course vegan set menu, which can also be extended to include an additional “signature dish.” The restaurant doesn’t serve meat, but eggs and dairy products are included on its menu.

Dirt Candy – United States

No. of Michelin stars: one

Location: 86 Allen St., New York, 10002, USA

Dirt Candy is a vegetarian Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City that also offers a fully vegan menu. Expect vegetable-forward dishes like green bean spaghetti, carrot chorizo, and pickled long beans.

Arkhe – Portugal

No. of Michelin stars: one

Location: São Filipe Néri 14, Lisbon, 1250-227, Portugal

Located in Lisbon, Portugal, which was recently named one of the most vegan-friendly cities in the world, Arkhe offers an optional vegan menu at its vegetarian establishment.

El Invernadero – Spain

No. of Michelin stars: one

Ponzano 85, Madrid, 28003, Spain

El Invernadero serves meat “as garnish” but caters to both vegetarians and vegans. Visitors to the restaurant can request a fully plant-based menu.

Vegan restaurants in the Michelin guide

There are a number of 100 percent vegan restaurants that do not possess a star, but are still recommended in the Michelin Guide. All of these promise high-quality food and a strong all-round restaurant experience.

Some examples are listed below:

Holy Carrot (London, UK)

Naifs (London, UK)

Gauthier – Soho (London, UK)

blooms (Zurich, Switzerland)

Shizen (San Francisco, USA)

Gosari Express (Seoul, South Korea)

Lucky Leek (Berlin, Germany)

Oukan (Berlin, Germany)

Ark (Copenhagen, Denmark)

BELLIES (Stavanger, Norway)

and/or (Antwerp, Belgium)

Bloom (Paris, France)

Faubourg Daimant (Paris, France)

ARP (Busan, South Korea)

Loveurth (Busan, South Korea)

ALT.a (Seoul, South Korea)

Cadence (New York City, USA)

Soda Club (New York City, USA)

Avant Garden (New York City, USA)

Telezzüz (Istanbul, Türkiye)

DAR (Zurich, Switzerland)

Marktküche (Zurich, Switzerland)

Folke (Vancouver, Canada)

Vegan Ramen UZU (Kyoto, Japan)

