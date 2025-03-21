X
Plant-Based Restaurant Holy Carrot Announces Expansion

Holy Carrot launched its flagship plant-based restaurant and cocktail bar in Notting Hill last year

The inside of London vegan restaurant Holy Carrot, which has just announced its expansion Holy Carrot is opening a new brand in London - Media Credit: Beca Jones/Holy Carrot

Plant-based restaurant Holy Carrot has secured a second location in London.

In addition to its flagship restaurant and cocktail bar in Notting Hill, Holy Carrot will be opening a new location in East London.

According to Holy Carrot, it offers “vegetable-forward dining with a focus on fire and fermentation,” and the menu focuses on organic produce from small farms, with no refined sugar. Holy Carrot was first launched as a pop-up in 2021 by entrepreneur Irina Linovich.

“I am thrilled to be bringing Holy Carrot to East London,” Linovich told Restaurant Online earlier this month. “I have always felt the energy and community there is aligned with our vision, bursting with creativity, culture, and forward-thinkers.”

The new site will come to Old Spitalfields Market later in the year. While it will retain the plant-based and low-waste template of the flagship branch, Holy Carrot has said that it will also take inspiration from the history of Spitalfields and East London in general.

Fire, fermentation, and ‘vegetable-forward’ dining

A sign for old Spitalfields market
Adobe Stock The new Holy Carrot store will be located at Old Spitalfields Market

In 2024, Linovich and chef Daniel Watkins collaborated in creating the flagship Notting Hill restaurant, which is located on Portobello Road. Watkins previously showcased his signature fire and fermentation cooking at Dalston’s Acme Fire Cult, which he co-founded, and is behind the seasonal, nutritious, and low-waste menu at Holy Carrot.

The large Holy Carrot menu currently includes sections for brunch, lunch, and dinner, with options such as koji “honey’’ tofu on toasted brioche; coal-roasted leeks with corn, almond, and aji chili; iberiko winter tomatoes with almond ricotta and pickled walnuts; celeriac schnitzel with katsu Curry and pickles; and crispy mushroom wings with house buffalo sauce.

Refined sugar-free desserts include spiced amazake rice pudding with pumpkin jam, a matcha-flavored tiramisu, and sticky toffee pudding with carob-based caramel.

When he joined Holy Carrot last year, Watkins told The Caterer that the dishes developed for the restaurant are “entirely unique,” and created using the “very best seasonal produce available, showcasing beautiful bold flavors, unusual combinations, and kitchen techniques that ensure ingredients are used in their entirety and to their very best.”

