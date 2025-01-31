Popular London Restaurant Launches ‘Vegan Bone Marrow’

Popular London restaurant Hoppers has launched a “vegan bone marrow” for Veganuary.

Hoppers is led by cofounder Karan Gokani and serves Sri Lankan-inspired dishes like dosas, kothu, and the restaurant’s namesake, hoppers. The new Vegan Marrow Varuval is an “inclusive plant-based twist” on the restaurant’s popular Bone Marrow Varuval.

The plant-based version is “Made with marrow, a beloved vegetable in South Asian cuisine.” According to Hoppers, the dish mirrors the original’s “iconic presentation” and is served in the same spiced marinade, rich coconut sauce, and warm roti.

Clare Every, the plant-based food blogger behind The Little London Vegan, posted about the new dish on Instagram. She tried the Vegan Bone Marrow with her friend Kate, who isn’t vegan, to find out how it compares to the original. Clare noted that the sauce was “really nice,” but that it didn’t mimic the bone-based version closely. Kate agreed, but said she enjoyed it.

“I really like this creativity from Hoppers,” added Clare. “It was so nice to feel like I wasn’t missing out. Sadly it’s only available for Jan, but maybe they’ll consider keeping it on.”

Hoppers’ vegan menu

While the Hoppers Vegan Marrow Varuval is only available for Veganuary, the restaurant has a variety of vegan options on the menu. There is an à la carte section and a group meal section and both parts include snacks, hoppers, dosas, short eats, curries, sides, and more.

The restaurant also has a separate “vegan delights” section on its website listing favorites such as BBQ Hispi Cabbage, Kiri Hodi, Idli Sambhar, Aubergine Kari, and Pumpkin & Spinach Kari. Hoppers is also available via food delivery services like Deliveroo.

The Vegan Marrow Varuval is available at Soho, Marylebone, and Kings Cross Hoppers locations. Today (January 31) is the last day you can get it for now, and the restaurant hasn’t confirmed if it will be returning. It costs £10 per meal.

