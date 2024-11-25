London, Berlin, and Los Angeles have all been listed among the most vegan-friendly cities in the world.

In the 2025 version of its annual list, vegan restaurant app HappyCow ranked the best cities globally for vegans. The study looked at the number of fully vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants and businesses in each city, as well as the density of these per square mile and capita. It also took into account the growth of vegan businesses since the last report, how easy it is to find vegan food, how active the vegan community is, and how well veganism is understood by the population.

London and Berlin have topped the list for the fourth consecutive year. They boast 3,600+ and 1,700+ listings respectively in HappyCow’s database. The list also welcomed new additions, Mexico City and Ho Chi Minh City, which came eighth and ninth respectively. According to the authors of the study, Ho Chi Minh City stood out with a huge increase in the number of fully vegan listings. The city is now regarded as the fastest-growing vegan city in the world.

The Top 10 Most Vegan-Friendly Cities

This year hasn’t been the best time for fully vegan businesses, according to HappyCow, with relatively modest growth and small dips in some areas. “2023 to 2024 were challenging years for vegan businesses, with a significant drop in vegan restaurants in many cities,” said Eric Brent, founder of HappyCow, in a statement. “This decline is partly due to increased vegan options at regular restaurants, leading to more competition. Combined with inflation, higher rents, and a reduced lunch crowd from remote work, these factors have created difficulties for vegan business owners who often operate on low margins and adhere to costly ethical standards.” He added, however, that demand for vegan food and overall traffic “continues to grow strongly.”

Here are the top 10 most vegan-friendly cities in the world.

#1: London

London has once again topped the list of most vegan-friendly cities

London has once again grabbed the top spot, thanks to its huge selection of vegan and vegan-friendly businesses all over the city. Since HappyCow’s last report, London has seen a 12 percent increase in the number of plant-based restaurants. Central London offers 54 fully vegan restaurants, plus over 285 vegan businesses of various types (including cafés, caterers, bakeries, shops, and more). In total, London has 3,620 vegan-friendly listings.

#2: Berlin

The German capital saw a slight dip in the number of vegan businesses, but it nevertheless remains one of the most vegan-friendly areas in the world. The city has 116 fully vegan businesses and has also seen a seven percent increase in vegan-friendly businesses overall. In total, Berlin has 1,772 vegan-friendly spots.

#3: Los Angeles

LA has long been a vegan-friendly hotspot, and it continues to be a go-to destination. While there has been a 22 percent decline in fully vegan businesses in the city, it still offers 128 of these. LA has a grand total of 2,515 vegan-friendly venues.

#4: Portland

Portland is famous for its vegan scene and has the highest density of vegan spots per capita. According to HappyCow, it’s the “vegan hub” of the US. Like some other cities, it has seen a slight dip in fully vegan businesses, and it now has 46 in total. However, the number of vegan-friendly venues has grown by 10 percent, now totaling 631.

#5: Lisbon

Lisbon often flies under the radar for vegans, but it’s an underrated plant-based hotspot in Europe. It has seen a 10 percent increase in fully vegan businesses, totaling 41, as well as an 11 percent rise in vegan-friendly venues, which now amount to 82.

#6: Barcelona

Barcelona has also seen increases across the board, with three and six percent rises in vegan businesses and vegan-friendly businesses, respectively. There are 60 vegan restaurants and 951 vegan-friendly establishments. According to HappyCow, Barcelona is also one of the most accessible vegan cities, with a large number of options per square mile.

#7: Amsterdam

Amsterdam has experienced some “shaky ground” since the last report, with a number of businesses closing. It still offers a solid amount of vegan options, however, with 52 fully vegan restaurants in the city center. There are also a total of 827 vegan-friendly listings.

#8: Mexico City

Mexico City is a newcomer to the list

Mexico City is a brand-new addition to the list, thanks to its growing number of fully vegan and vegan-friendly businesses. It has 124 of the former, as well as 493 of the latter. In the report, HappyCow says it’s “excited” to see what’s next for this vegan-friendly newcomer.

#9: New York City

NYC narrowly missed out on the top 10 list last year, but it has now made a comeback. The city offers 122 fully vegan listings as well as 1,165 vegan-friendly businesses across the boroughs. HappyCow points out that New Yorkers, in particular, have a wide understanding of veganism.

#10: Ho Chi Minh City

The second newcomer, Ho Chi Minh City, has seen a sharp rise in vegan food over the last year. Fully vegan restaurants increased by 33 percent, now totaling 210, and there has also been a 41 percent surge in vegan-friendly businesses, reaching 1,214.

