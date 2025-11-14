Vegan Armwrestler Sasho Andreev Just Took Home Two More Medals

Vegan armwrestler Sasho Dimitrov Andreev has taken home two more medals.

The Bulgarian athlete now holds a total of 22 gold medals from World Armwrestling Championships, along with 26 gold medals from the European Championships.

Read more: Vegan Runner Takes Third At Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra, Runs 462 Miles In 111 Hours

At the most recent WAF World Armwrestling Championships, Andreev competed in the 90kg category and took gold in the right-handed competition and silver in the left. The 46th World Armwrestling Championship was held in Albena, Bulgaria.

Summing up after the event, Andreev described his 48 gold medals from championship events as representing his “journey in armwrestling from 2013 until today.”

In last year’s world championships, Andreev won in both the left and right-handed events. Speaking to Plant Based News (PBN) at the time, he said he had been vegan for over five years and vegetarian for nearly seven. He gets most of his protein from plant-based whole foods such as lentils, beans, rice, peas, potatoes, and nuts.

Read more: Vegan Athlete Takes Double Gold At World Arm Wrestling Championships

High-performing athletes and plant-based diets

Adobe Stock High-level athletes from a variety of disciplines have performed well on a vegan diet

Vegan athletes from all different kinds of sports have been achieving extremely impressive results this year, including runners, cyclists, strongmen and women, and bodybuilders. Last year, the Vegan Strong PlantBuilt team took home 48 gold medals and seven silver and bronze at the Mr America Sports Festival.

Plant-based diets, and particularly plant-based whole food-focused diets, are healthier and better for the planet. Furthermore, studies indicate that plant proteins are just as good as animal products for building muscle, and some athletes have said they experience benefits such as reduced fatigue and improved recovery since going plant-based. In the UK, plant-based proteins are actually cheaper than traditional meat at the moment, making them far more widely accessible.

Read more: Vegan Footballer Wins BBC Green Sport Awards, Says ‘With Power Comes Responsibility’