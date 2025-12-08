Vegan Athlete Torre Washington Is Going To Mr Olympia 2026

Vegan athlete Torre Washington is ready to compete at Mr Olympia next year.

The plant-based bodybuilder and fitness coach competed at the 2025 Ben Weider Naturals Pro in November, where he took first place in two different classes, the Open Masters and Masters 40, thereby qualifying for Mr Olympia 2026 next September.



While vegans have previously competed and won at other Mr Olympia events, Washington told Plant Based News (PBN) that he is preparing to be “the first to go as a vegan and natural” to the Mr Olympia competition in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also described that particular Mr Olympia event as “the biggest one in the world.”

In May, Washington took first place in two categories at the IFBB Pro League bodybuilding competition at the age of 50 and after nearly 30 years of veganism.

Washington dedicated his May victory to his late mother, who passed away just days before the event. He also told PBN that his recent victories at the Ben Weider event meant “so much” to him because they came just ahead of his mother’s birthday.

“My [mother] having raised me with health as the focal point of our life, vegetarian was my beginning,” Washington told PBN. “I started looking into the lifestyle of being a Rastafarian. I became vegan in 1998 and saw the plight of animals and wanted nothing to do with their demise at the hands of humans.”

‘I don’t need to end the life of a sentient being in order to get nutrition’

Torre Washington Washington said that being vegan has helped with his recovery

In addition to his bodybuilding career, Washington is a fitness coach and trainer specializing in “bodies over 40.” He offers private coaching and various guides.

“I love that I can help people see another way, and the animals know there is an advocate for them competing at an elite level,” Washington said.

He previously told PBN that his mother “sacrificed so much” to have Washington attend college, working many hours and “always” giving more to others above herself. “Her kindness and care for our healthy lifestyle lives on in me today,” Washington said. “I don’t need to end the life of a sentient being in order to get nutrition,” he added.

On training days, he said he typically eats both regular and fava bean-based tofu, seitan, Japanese sweet potatoes, rice cakes, almond butter, avocado, spinach, and green beans. He told PBN that he also eats asparagus, broccoli, lentils, plenty of fruit, and supplements from plant-based company Vedge Nutrition.

“The plant-based [diet] has been helpful with my recovery and being able to eat a variety of foods without feeling restricted,” Washington said. In May, shortly after his IFBB Pro League victories, he said that his next steps included qualifying for Mr Olympia. Writing on Instagram, Washington described it as a “dream manifested.”

