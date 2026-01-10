Netflix’s ‘Emily In Paris’ Gets Plant-Based Storyline, Launches Vegan Coffee Creamer

Emily in Paris is leaning into plant-based food.

The latest season features its own vegan storyline, and the show has also partnered with Planet Oat to make a limited edition, flavored, co-branded oat milk creamer.

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as the titular Emily alongside Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razet, and new addition Minnie Driver as Princess Jane.

Darren Star, the writer and producer behind hit TV shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Sex and the City, and Melrose Place, created Emily in Paris in 2020. The streamable rom-com jumped to the top of the Netflix charts when its long-awaited fifth season dropped last month, which contains several mentions of plant-based cooking.

Emily in Paris has had a notable influence on consumer trends over the years, including spiking interest in both high-end Parisian fashion labels and Kangol’s bucket hats, the latter of which the character of Emily has become synonymous with.

The show also stars Lucas Bravo as Emily’s primary love interest, Gabriel, her neighbor and a restaurateur. Bravo, who is vegan himself, previously expressed interest in his character adopting a plant-based diet and updating his restaurant’s menu.

“I would love for his restaurant to become a vegan restaurant, and for him to get a green Michelin star,” he said during an interview with Sharp Magazine in 2024. “It’s something I’ve been talking about with Darren and producers for two years now, and I hope it’s going to happen.”

‘Plant-based cooking is the future’

In season five, Gabriel’s main storyline does focus on his attempt to make his restaurant vegan. One episode sees Emily’s boss, Sylvie Grateau, begin to criticize the all-vegan menu prepared by Gabriel for not reflecting the animal ingredients often found in French cuisine. Emily responds by saying that “people seem to be loving it.”

Their client then interrupts the characters and says, “No steak, no cream, how can this be Paris? I love it. My brand is all about sustainability. It’s a perfect fit.”

Sylvie adjusts her take on the menu accordingly and replies, “Plant-based cooking is the future.” Better Food Foundation shared the clip to Instagram and wrote, “Emily in Paris making plant-based cuisine the norm. […] Netflix more of this please on screen.”

‘Emily in Paris’ x Planet oat white chocolate and raspberry oat milk creamer

Adobe Stock Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen, said “Planet Oat is my favorite oatmilk brand”

Meanwhile, the new Emily in Paris x Planet Oat white chocolate and raspberry oat milk creamer debuted at L’Appartement 4F, a Parisian-style bakery in New York City, before Christmas, and is available for a limited time. Find out more here.

“Planet Oat is my favorite oatmilk brand, especially for its delicious and thoughtful flavors. And I couldn’t be more excited that this new coffee creamer is inspired by Emily in Paris,” said Park, who plays Mindy Chen on the show.

She added, “Not only is it absolutely perfect in my morning coffee, but it transports me back to the sweetness of Paris patisseries, giving me that feeling of sitting in my favorite cafe in the Marais – Parisian chic for your coffee cup.”

