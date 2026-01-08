Vegan Actor Cynthia Erivo Receives Second Golden Globe Nomination For ‘Wicked: For Good’

Vegan actor Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the 2025 film Wicked: For Good.

Erivo is the first Black woman to receive two lead actress nominations in the Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy category, following her previous nomination for Wicked: Part I in 2024. The 2026 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 11.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Erivo called the nomination a “beautiful, beautiful surprise.” She and her co-stars filmed both Wicked movies back-to-back in 2024 in a single 160-day shoot, even though they were released a year apart.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind from the beginning of the first film right through to this moment here. I don’t know that any experience is comparable. I don’t think I’ve experienced anything like it,” Erivo said.

In addition to Erivo, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Chase Infiniti, Amanda Seyfried, and Emma Stone have all been nominated in the leading actress category. Before Erivo’s second nomination, only 12 Black women had ever been nominated for the prize.

“To be nominated twice with this movie is really special,” Erivo said. “I think that’s a testament to the work of Jon Chu and every single other person who has touched this set – Ari[ana Grande] and Jonathan [Bailey] and Marc Platt, who is our wonderful producer. Everyone has done such beautiful work, and I feel very lucky to be a part of it.”

‘It’s kinda like comfort food’

Adobe Stock Around 10 million people saw Wicked: For Good in its first few days alone

Erivo and her Wicked co-star Grande follow a vegan diet, while Jeff Goldblum, who played the Wizard of Oz, adopted a vegetarian diet shortly before Christmas.

Erivo has been vegan since 2013. She appeared on the Dish Podcast last year, where she discussed her favorite dishes, restaurants, and the “new wave” of vegan food.

She said at the time that one of her favorite places to eat is The Aubrey, a Japanese restaurant and bar in London, UK. Erivo described the eatery’s vegan food as “beautiful,” and highlighted its “amazing” agedashi tofu. She also described the menu as “really warming,” and added, “It’s kinda like comfort food.”

Erivo is currently preparing for a one-woman production of Dracula in the West End, which will see her play 23 different roles. She has previously been nominated for an Oscar three times, and won a TONY, an Emmy, and a Grammy for her work on The Color Purple (2015 – 2017). Erivo is also a musician, singer, and songwriter.

