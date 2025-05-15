Existing Processed Food Labels Do Not Accurately Reflect Plant Proteins, Says Study

A new study suggests that existing processed food labelling and classification strategies do not reflect the variable nutrient-density and potential health benefits of plant-based proteins.

According to the study, different processing methods significantly alter the biochemical composition of plant-based and alternative proteins, something that is not taken into account by the four-group NOVA system that categorizes foods by the extent of their processing.

Researchers from the Food Sciences unit at Finland’s University of Turku carried out the study, which was published in the journal Nature Food. The project focused on commercially available plant-based products made with “various technologies” and ingredients.

The authors found “clear differences” between soy-based foods, in particular, and suggested that current classification systems should “be improved” to better reflect nutrient density.

For example, tempeh is an extremely nutritious, fermented soy-based protein that the authors found was rich in potentially beneficial phytochemical compounds like isoflavonoids. Products made from soy isolates or concentrates, meanwhile, contain significantly fewer isoflavonoids.

Phytochemicals can indicate how much the original composition of the ingredients has been preserved during processing, while epidemiological studies “consistently” find that phytochemical-rich food groups promote health, while those without do not. Despite this, both varieties of plant protein may be categorized simply as processed or ultra-processed.

Nutrient-density and absorption should determine nutritional value, says study author

The study found a significant difference between fermented, whole-bean tempeh and plant-based meats made with protein isolate

Ville Koistinen, one of the new study’s authors, told Phys.org that “processing food is common.” Cooking food at home, baking, or freezing can all be considered forms of processing.

“It cannot be assumed that all processing makes a product unhealthy,” added Koistinen. Ultimately it is only the nutritional components of the edible product that matter, and how they are absorbed by our bodies. These determine the nutritional value and healthiness of food products.”

Many experts have cautioned against villainizing entire food groups over a “processed” label – including in this analysis from 2024 – while various recent studies indicate that swapping animal products for processed plant-based foods can lead to positive health outcomes. Diets rich in whole, plant-based foods, in particular, are linked with various health benefits.

