Jay & Joy is launching “Albert,” its vegan camembert product, in the UK.

The French vegan cheese company draws on traditional cheesemaking techniques to make vegan camembert from cashew nuts and soy. According to Jay & Joy, Albert features a melting centre, smooth texture, and delicately bloomed rind, making it soft, white, and mild.

Just like traditional camembert, Jay & Joy’s vegan cheese develops with time, shifting from a “creamy mildness” to more pronounced and complex flavors. Customers can bake the camembert whole or eat it as-is, as part of a cheese board or alongside freshly baked bread.

“Rich and indulgent, Albert is crafted with just a handful of ingredients and a method rooted in traditional French cheesemaking,” said Jay & Joy CEO César Augier. “We’re not solely catering to British consumers who buy organic products; we invite all cheese enthusiasts, even those yet to try plant-based alternatives, to discover Albert for themselves.”

In February of this year, the company completed a €2 million funding round and acquired Les Nouveaux Affineurs, a competing plant-based cheese brand. With the acquisition, Jay & Joy grew its production capacity, allowing for further European market expansion.

In France, the full Jay & Joy range includes a vegan Roquefort, or blue cheese; a “goat” cheese log with flowered crust; a brie-style soft cheese; and a savory, garlicky Maroilles.

For the first time, Jay & Joy’s vegan camembert is available from a selection of online retailers and independent stores in the UK, including organic food delivery company Abel & Cole. Albert has an RRP of £5.80 per 100g wheel, and has a 30-day shelf life at 2 to 4°C.

Vegan creameries and artisanal ch*ese

Alice Pagès / Jay & Joy Jay & Joy’s full range also includes goat-style vegan cheese, blue cheese, brie, and Maroilles

Jay & Joy says that it is the first all-vegetarian creamery in France, but it is not the only company combining traditional cheesemaking techniques with plant-based ingredients.

Large brands like Miyoko’s Creamery in the US and La Fauxmagerie in the UK are also producing artisan plant-based products, while up-and-coming operations such as I Am Nut OK, Tyne Chease, and Kinda Ch*ese Co are proving popular with customers.

Exeperts expect the global vegan cheese market to reach $7.10 billion by the end of the decade, which is nearly 300 percent of its worth in 2021, according to Grand View Research.

