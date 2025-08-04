X
Food Headlines Lifestyle

French Vegan Cheese Brand Launches Camembert In The UK

French vegan creamery Jay & Joy uses traditional cheesemaking techniques to make its camembert

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a wheel of "Albert," the vegan camembert from Jay & Joy, alongside the packaging and some spread on bread Jay & Joy's vegan camembert combines fermented cashews with soy - Media Credit: Alice Pagès / Jay & Joy

Jay & Joy is launching “Albert,” its vegan camembert product, in the UK.

The French vegan cheese company draws on traditional cheesemaking techniques to make vegan camembert from cashew nuts and soy. According to Jay & Joy, Albert features a melting centre, smooth texture, and delicately bloomed rind, making it soft, white, and mild.

Read more: Vegan Cheese Brand Miyoko’s Introduces Taco Blend ‘Shreds’

Just like traditional camembert, Jay & Joy’s vegan cheese develops with time, shifting from a “creamy mildness” to more pronounced and complex flavors. Customers can bake the camembert whole or eat it as-is, as part of a cheese board or alongside freshly baked bread.

“Rich and indulgent, Albert is crafted with just a handful of ingredients and a method rooted in traditional French cheesemaking,” said Jay & Joy CEO César Augier. “We’re not solely catering to British consumers who buy organic products; we invite all cheese enthusiasts, even those yet to try plant-based alternatives, to discover Albert for themselves.”

In February of this year, the company completed a €2 million funding round and acquired Les Nouveaux Affineurs, a competing plant-based cheese brand. With the acquisition, Jay & Joy grew its production capacity, allowing for further European market expansion.

In France, the full Jay & Joy range includes a vegan Roquefort, or blue cheese; a “goat” cheese log with flowered crust; a brie-style soft cheese; and a savory, garlicky Maroilles.

For the first time, Jay & Joy’s vegan camembert is available from a selection of online retailers and independent stores in the UK, including organic food delivery company Abel & Cole. Albert has an RRP of £5.80 per 100g wheel, and has a 30-day shelf life at 2 to 4°C.

Read more: The 5 Best Vegan Parmesan Cheese Alternatives

Vegan creameries and artisanal ch*ese

Photo shows the full range of Jay & Joy vegan cheeses
Alice Pagès / Jay & Joy Jay & Joy’s full range also includes goat-style vegan cheese, blue cheese, brie, and Maroilles

Jay & Joy says that it is the first all-vegetarian creamery in France, but it is not the only company combining traditional cheesemaking techniques with plant-based ingredients.

Large brands like Miyoko’s Creamery in the US and La Fauxmagerie in the UK are also producing artisan plant-based products, while up-and-coming operations such as I Am Nut OK, Tyne Chease, and Kinda Ch*ese Co are proving popular with customers.

Exeperts expect the global vegan cheese market to reach $7.10 billion by the end of the decade, which is nearly 300 percent of its worth in 2021, according to Grand View Research.

Read more: This Vegan Ricotta Recipe Is A Total Game-Changer

Tagged

cheese

dairy

food

news

uk

vegan cheese

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active