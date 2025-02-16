X
Lady Gaga Says Plant-Based Wings Are ‘Very Good’ On Hot Ones

Lady Gaga is the latest non-vegan Hot Ones guest to opt for plant-based chicken wings

Photo shows Lady Gaga appearing on the YouTube show Hot Ones, where she ate vegan chicken wings Both Lady Gaga and Hot Ones host Sean Evans ate vegan chicken wings on the new episode - Media Credit: Hot Ones

Lady Gaga recently appeared on Hot Ones and praised the plant-based chicken wings.

The multi-award-winning musician and actor is the latest non-vegan celebrity to choose plant-based wings while appearing on Hot Ones. The show’s host and co-creator, YouTuber Sean Evans, also chose to eat plant-based wings during Gaga’s appearance.

“These are good wings, too,” said Gaga. “I think I have the plant-based ones. They’re good.”

While Gaga is not vegan herself, she founded cruelty-free cosmetics brand Haus Labs in 2019, which uses only vegan ingredients. On Hot Ones, Gaga spoke to Evans about making outfits early in her career and even pretending to be her own manager. She also talked about songwriting, and how playing piano taught her “where to put the drama” in pop songs.

Gaga is currently promoting her sixth studio album, Mayhem, which will be released on March 7, 2025. The second and most recent single from the album, “Abracadabra,” came out earlier this month and has charted in the UK’s top 10 and the US’s top 30.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay Partners With Flora For ‘Skip the Cow’ Campaign

Hot Ones and plant-based wings

Photo shows Lady Gaga at the British Fashion Awards in 2015
London Entertainment / Alamy Stock Photo Lady Gaga is the latest non-vegan celebrity to opt for vegan chicken wings while appearing on Hot Ones

Meat-free chicken wings have been featured on Hot Ones since Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA became the first vegan guest in 2016. Temple of Seitan has made some of the plant-based wings for certain UK-based episodes, while others have featured cauliflower and tempeh versions.

In addition to Gaga, non-vegan celebrities such as John Oliver,  Lizzo, and Florence Pugh have also opted for plant-based chicken wings while appearing on the show. Race car driver and plant-based entrepreneur Lewis Hamilton appeared on Hot Ones last year, and told Evans that he should “just do the vegan ones” as it would save “so many chickens.”

Read more: Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst Eats Vegan Wings On ‘Hot Ones’

