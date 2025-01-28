X
Celebrities Food Other News

Gordon Ramsay Partners With Flora For ‘Skip the Cow’ Campaign

Flora has teamed up with Gordon Ramsay

By

3 Minutes Read

Gordon Ramsay stands in a grey kitchen while a cow hands him a spatula, part of a new campaign with Flora Gordon Ramsay is the new face of "Skip the Cow" - Media Credit: Flora

Plant-based spread brand Flora has announced a new partnership with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay, who has been a vocal critic of vegan food in the past, said that he was “blown away” by Flora’s spreads, all of which are free from dairy.

“It gives me the creaminess and rich taste I get from butter, while being more sustainable,” Ramsay said. “I would encourage home cooks to make the switch, try it for themselves, and see what they can create!”

A new 20-second ad shows a narrator explaining that Flora is made from ingredients that “haven’t been in a cow.” He then asks, “Is it great for baking?” The cow nods in agreement, prompting the narrator to reply: “Cow says yes. Could seem biased. Let’s ask an expert.” The ad then cuts to Ramsay holding up a cake while sitting on top of a cow. “Is that a serious question?” he responds. “Just look at this f***ing cake.” At the end of the clip, the words “Skip the Cow” appear on screen.

Flora goes dairy-free

A billboard showing Flora's Skip the Cow campaign
Flora Flora launched “Skip the Cow” in 2023

Flora hasn’t always been a plant-based brand, but it removed dairy from its full line of products in October 2023.

It launched its “Skip the Cow” campaign later that year and has released a series of adverts distancing itself from dairy since then. In April 2024, Flora described dairy as “a bit weird” in an advert promoting its spreads. “There it is, Flora, made with plants,” a voiceover said. “And it tastes so good that it raises a question: is it a bit weird we’ve spent so many years pumping plants through a cow?”

Speaking about the latest iteration of the campaign featuring Ramsay, Flora Chief Marketing Officer for Developed Markets, Jorn Socquet, said that the brand “couldn’t be prouder” to be working with the chef.

“This campaign represents a bold step forward in showcasing the incredible versatility and taste of Flora for cooking and baking,” he continued. “Gordon’s passion for exceptional food aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and offering sustainable, dairy-free alternatives that don’t compromise on flavor or performance. And if Gordon Ramsay thinks it’s good, who are we to disagree?”

Tagged

advert

campaign

dairy free

flora

gordon ramsay

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active