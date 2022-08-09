Lizzo Eats Vegan Chicken Nuggets In ‘Hot Ones’ Spicy Wing Challenge

Lizzo just appeared on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones. Instead of the usual chicken wings, she opted for Daring Foods’ vegan chicken to make it through the spicy challenge.



Hot Ones is a long-standing series that sees host Sean Evans interview various celebrities as they make their way through 10 rounds of spicy wings. With each round, the sauce gets spicier and spicier.



Lizzo isn’t the only celebrity to choose the show’s vegan option. Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Russell Brand, Jeff Goldblum, and more have also elected to forgo chicken on the popular series.



Lizzo, who discussed her new album Special, fashion, and even her hunt for the best vegan plantain sandwich, was optimistic at the beginning of the challenge. The musician and spice-lover even declared it would be “a piece of f*cking cake.”

She made it to the final round, albeit not without a little bit of a struggle (oat milk was provided at one point for some cool relief).

Celebrities love vegan chicken

Lizzo first went vegan back in 2020. She said at the time that the lifestyle “brings her joy.” Since then, she has spoken about vegan food on a number of occasions. She frequently posts plant-based recipes to TikTok, where she has more than 24 million followers.

But she’s not the only celebrity fan of the vegan chicken brand Daring.



Earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker teamed up with the brand to shoot a campaign, shortly after their first Las Vegas wedding. (The pair got married three times, but only the second ceremony in Santa Barbara was legally binding.)



The Barkers worked with photographer Ellen Von Unwerth to shoot the campaign. At the time, Travis said: “When I went fully vegan 15 years ago, the options were basically straight vegetables. That’s why I invested in Crossroads Kitchen and Monty’s. [It’s] why this partnership with Daring felt so right for Kourt and me.”

Other celebrity investors in Daring Foods include tennis player Naomi Osaka, DJ Steve Aoki, and footballer Cameron Newton.

If you purchase something through a link on our site, Plant Based News may earn a commission. This helps us to provide our free services to millions of people each week.