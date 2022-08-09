Vegan singer and musician Lizzo smiling wearing a white cowboy hat Vegan songwriter Lizzo on the red carpet at KISS FM's Jingle Ball in 2019 - Media Credit: The Photo Access / Alamy Stock Photo
Celebrities Headlines Other News

Lizzo Eats Vegan Chicken Nuggets In ‘Hot Ones’ Spicy Wing Challenge

Lizzo first went vegan in 2020, saying the lifestyle "brings her joy"

By

2 Minutes Read

Lizzo just appeared on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones. Instead of the usual chicken wings, she opted for Daring Foods’ vegan chicken to make it through the spicy challenge.

Hot Ones is a long-standing series that sees host Sean Evans interview various celebrities as they make their way through 10 rounds of spicy wings. With each round, the sauce gets spicier and spicier.

Lizzo isn’t the only celebrity to choose the show’s vegan option. Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Russell Brand, Jeff Goldblum, and more have also elected to forgo chicken on the popular series.

Lizzo, who discussed her new album Special, fashion, and even her hunt for the best vegan plantain sandwich, was optimistic at the beginning of the challenge. The musician and spice-lover even declared it would be “a piece of f*cking cake.”

She made it to the final round, albeit not without a little bit of a struggle (oat milk was provided at one point for some cool relief).

Celebrities love vegan chicken

Lizzo first went vegan back in 2020. She said at the time that the lifestyle “brings her joy.” Since then, she has spoken about vegan food on a number of occasions. She frequently posts plant-based recipes to TikTok, where she has more than 24 million followers.

But she’s not the only celebrity fan of the vegan chicken brand Daring.

Earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker teamed up with the brand to shoot a campaign, shortly after their first Las Vegas wedding. (The pair got married three times, but only the second ceremony in Santa Barbara was legally binding.)

The Barkers worked with photographer Ellen Von Unwerth to shoot the campaign. At the time, Travis said: “When I went fully vegan 15 years ago, the options were basically straight vegetables. That’s why I invested in Crossroads Kitchen and Monty’s. [It’s] why this partnership with Daring felt so right for Kourt and me.”

Other celebrity investors in Daring Foods include tennis player Naomi Osaka, DJ Steve Aoki, and footballer Cameron Newton. 


If you purchase something through a link on our site, Plant Based News may earn a commission. This helps us to provide our free services to millions of people each week.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

More by Charlotte Pointing iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

celebrity daring foods hot ones Lizzo Vegan Chicken
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Woman eating ice cream on the beach
Alternative Protein
Vegan cheese creator Miyoko Schinner
Business
heading/latest

trending

A pair of Killer Whales (Orcinus orca) performs during a show at Sea World, San Diego, California Activism
plant-based baby bels against a green background Alternative Protein
Babybel’s Creators Are Working On A New And Improved Vegan Cheese
Woman eating ice cream on the beach Alternative Protein
Coming Soon: Vegan Ice Cream Made From Chickpeas And Macadamia Nuts
Vegan singer and musician Lizzo smiling wearing a white cowboy hat Celebrities
Lizzo Eats Vegan Chicken Nuggets In ‘Hot Ones’ Spicy Wing Challenge
Vegan cheese creator Miyoko Schinner Business
Women-Fronted Vegan Businesses Are Focus Of New Brand And Marketing Firm
a broiler chicken behind bars Culture
Millions Of UK Chickens Are Dying Of Extreme Heat On Factory Farms, Claims New Report
A child smiling and drinking milk with salad and fruit on the table Food
Amid Inflation, Oat Milk Costs Less Than Whole Milk In Germany
two people sit at the table drinking coffee and eating fruit Food
Over 25% Of UK Adults Eating Less Meat To Save Money, New Study Finds
A herd of white cows with a person riding a horse center-screen Culture
New Documentary Warns Of ‘Tremendous Suffering’ In Brazil’s Animal Export Trade
Hippo out of water eating grass at dusk Environment
10 African Countries Are Calling For An International Ban On The Hippo Trade
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x