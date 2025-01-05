Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst Eats Vegan Wings On ‘Hot Ones’

Singer Fred Durst appeared on the hit YouTube show Hot Ones last month, opting for vegan wings over meat. While Hot Ones is notorious for its chicken wing consumption, long-term vegan Durst kept it plant-based.

Fred Durst is the lead singer of the American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit, which hit mainstream success from 1999 onwards with tracks such as Take A Look Around and My Generation. As an actor, Durst has appeared in two films this year, I Saw The TV Glow, and he appears on Hot Ones to promote Y2K with director Kyle Mooney.

Hot Ones is a chat show in which a celebrity guest eats increasingly spicy food throughout an interview. The food item which is eaten – with different levels of spicy hot sauce – is usually chicken wings. However, if the guest is vegan or vegetarian, a vegan alternative is provided.

Veggie and vegan guests opting for the cruelty-free option have included Natalie Portman, Ricky Gervais, Alexa Chung, Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, and Thundercat. Champion F1 racer Lewis Hamilton made vegan news with his appearance when he said to Evans: “You should serve the vegan wings. It would save so many chickens.”

Hot Ones is notorious for the level of culinary discomfort the guests are put through, with the final hot sauces being profoundly spicy. It’s usually hosted by Sean Evans, but Durst appeared on the Versus format of the show where guests face off by questioning each other.

Durst did not fare too well, ultimately scoring the lowest and having to eat the most spicy “wings.”

Is Fred Durst vegan?

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst follows a vegan lifestyle

Durst became vegan in 2013. He recently appeared in a viral social media video where he was asked for advice about transitioning to a vegan lifestyle. Durst, while giving out autographs, responded enthusiastically and recommended to “Start with comfort foods that you’re used to. Have you heard of Impossible? Impossible makes these vegan chicken nuggets — they’re so good, dude, you won’t even notice the difference.”

