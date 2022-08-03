Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Promote LA’s Vegan Food Scene

Kourtney Kardashian Barker just revealed her and her husband Travis Barker’s all-time favorite vegan dishes to try in Los Angeles.

She shared her dining out insights on her Poosh wellness platform, with multiple food styles represented.

A total of 28 dishes were revealed as “Kravis” favorites, all from eight restaurants within the LA area. A guide for ordering from their favorite non-vegan sushi restaurants is also included.

The one recurring staple is a matcha latte, which they ordered with almost every meal.

For a romantic vegan night out

Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood is named as a go-to spot for a host of sharing plates and a romantic time. Among the recommended dishes are squash blossoms, tempeh piccata, and a chocolate brownie ice cream sundae for dessert. Barker is an active investor in the restaurant.

The two also love Carousel in Hollywood. The Middle Eastern eatery has played host to Kardashian and her family for years and serves her “comfort food.” Pitta and hummus, pickled turnips, and olives are included in her favorite dishes.

Junk food favorites with a vegan twist

For an authentic vegan chicken sandwich, Monty’s Good Burger on Sunset Boulevard is the only option. Barker is also an investor in this chain, and Kardashian is a full convert. “The vegan food tastes so close to the non-vegan versions,” she writes.

A faux beef hit is regularly sought out at Lucky’s in Malibu and Santa Barbara. The lovebirds order Impossible Burgers with a side of sweet potato fries and a grease-canceling green tea.

Even chicken and waffles make the health-focused duo’s favorite foods list. Vietnamese restaurant Âu Lac in Downtown LA serves their preferred version, alongside wild rice and essential matcha shakes.

Junk food for breakfast comes in the form of stacked vegan burritos, courtesy of JOi Cafe in Westlake Village.

Satisfying healthy vegan cravings

The only standout health food establishment on the list, Health Nut has three LA locations for the couple to choose from. A high-protein salad with mango iced green tea is the go-to order.

Ma-Kin Vegan Sushi was a hard share. Kardashian writes that it is her favorite secret spot, found in a mall in Agoura Hills. The two regularly visit for sashimi, miso soup, and other traditional treats turned vegan.

At non-vegan sushi restaurants, including Nobu, the two advise ordering miso soup, edamame, avocado-forward dishes, and cucumber rolls.

Veganism is a major part of the ’Kravis’ lifestyle

Kardashian admits that she is not fully vegan, but is very close. Barker turned vegan in 2008, after surviving a plane crash and reevaluating his lifestyle.

The Poosh list is not the first time the couple has promoted vegan food.

Earlier this year, following their elopement to Las Vegas, the Barkers took part in an Ellen von Unwerth photoshoot at the Chateau Marmot hotel in West Hollywood. Posing with a range of Daring Foods’ vegan chicken products, the two revealed themselves to be the brand’s latest ambassadors.

The plant-based Kardashians?

The Barkers are not the only family members to experiment with veganism.

Their Daring Foods shoot came shortly after Kim Kardashian was announced as Beyond Meat’s first-ever Chief Taste Consultant. Sticking with the plant-based theme, the social media mogul also ensured her new skincare line SKKN is fully vegan.

Youngest sister Kylie Jenner first launched Kylie Skin, a range of vegan luxury skincare, in 2019. Last year, the beauty influencer transitioned her makeup line to 100 percent vegan formulas as well.