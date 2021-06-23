Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner has announced she’s giving her iconic Kylie Cosmetics lip kit make-up range a ‘little makeover’.

New products will be vegan, and boast long-wear.

Kylie Cosmetics lip kits

The revamp comes six years after the star first launched the lip kits under the Kylie Cosmetics brand.

Now, the Instagram page used to promote the brand has been transformed ahead of the new launch – with all previous imagery deleted.

Weeks ago, she posted a photo and hinted ‘something is coming’. This week, she began promoting the new and improved ‘high gloss’ available in 30 shades.

As well as being vegan, it is ‘non-sticky’, and softening, the company claims.

Kylie Cosmetics joins Jenner’s sister company, Kylie Skin, in being vegan. Moreover, Kylie Skin is cruelty-free.

However, details are yet to be released on whether the new Kylie Cosmetics will also be cruelty-free.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner began promoting the new products on Instagram

Earlier this year, Jenner told her more than 220 million followers that she was ‘really trying’ to not eat meat.

In an Instagram story, she showed off some meat-free food – despite coming under fire for wearing fur in the past.

Plant-based family

Jenner is the half-sister of reality TV star Kim Kardashian – who has become increasingly open about her plant-heavy dieting.

This year she told her millions of fans that the diet ‘does a body good’. However, it was met with criticism as many accused Kardashian of pushing unrealistic beauty standards.

Fellow half-sibling Kourtney Kardashian is also favoring plant-based eating and discussed her journey in a recent interview with Vogue.

Moreover, she’s used her platform to encourage fans to watch Seaspiracy and ditch fish.

The new line will soon be available via Kylie Cosmetics here