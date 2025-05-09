X
Business Other News

Beyond Meat Secures $100 Million From Ahimsa Foods Affiliate

Beyond Meat experienced a difficult Q1, but just announced up to $100 million in senior secured debt from an Ahimsa Foundation affiliate

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a plant-based burger on a wooden board with a small Beyond Meat flag on a toothpick Beyond Meat will use its access to additional funding to support further growth and investment - Media Credit: Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat has just announced up to USD $100 million in new senior secured debt from Unprocessed Foods, an affiliate of the plant-based non-profit Ahimsa Foundation.

According to Beyond Meat president Ethan Brown, the investment will support the growth, investment, and advancement of “strategic priorities” for the company moving forward.

“We are pleased to welcome a new investor who deeply understands our industry and is mission-aligned with our plant-based ethos,” said Brown. “In addition to securing access to this substantial new financing, we are continuing to evaluate opportunities to further strengthen our balance sheet and best position our business for the future.”

The Ahimsa Foundation’s for-profit venture capital arm, Ahimsa Companies, acquired New York’s Blackbird Foods earlier this year. In 2024, it acquired Wicked Kitchen, Good Catch, and Current Foods. At the time, Ahimsa Companies CEO Matt Tullman said that “consolidation will drive success” for the now overcrowded plant-based sector.

Read more: Beyond Meat Launches New Unbreaded Vegan Chicken Pieces

Plant-based meat market growth and future uncertainty

Photo shows a chest refrigerator full of Beyond Meat products
Adobe Stock Despite a decline in sales, Beyond Meat continues to expand its range of plant-based meat products

Beyond Meat has had a difficult first quarter, and recently reported a 9.1 percent decline in net revenue driven by an 11.2 percent reduction in sales volume. The company’s Q1 made a loss of $1.1 million, with a gross margin of -1.5 percent compared to 4.9 percent last year. 

In February, the company announced a six percent cut to its total workforce, including 95 percent of its China-based team. Beyond Meat plans to suspend operations in China entirely by the end of June and will be making executive leadership changes, intending to turn a profit by 2026. Brown has noted that an uncertain economic environment nationally and globally likely “exacerbated category challenges” such as “weak category demand” in the US.

While some media coverage of the sector has depicted the future of plant-based meat as uncertain, recent market research indicates that the market could “more than double in value” by the end of the decade. More specifically, growing consumer preference for “clean” label foods, nutritious ingredients, and sustainable products is helping to drive growth.

Read more: Plant-Based Meat Not Associated With Adverse Health Outcomes, Government Report Finds

Tagged

Ahimsa Companies

beyond meat

business

investment

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active