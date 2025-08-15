Tofu Is The Fourth Most-Hated Food In The US, Survey Finds

Tofu, the protein-rich soy-based food that’s a beloved staple in diets all over the world, is struggling to build a positive reputation in the US, a new survey suggests.

According to a YouGov poll, tofu is the fourth most-hated food in the country – after anchovies, liver, and sardines.

The survey, conducted in July, asked nearly 2,250 US citizens about their food preferences. It gave them a list of 40 foods and asked them to rank each one. When presented with tofu, 29 percent said they hated it. A further 17 percent expressed dislike for tofu, while 15 percent liked it and six percent loved it. Twelve percent said they were not sure about tofu, while 22 percent were neutral.

YouGov Tofu doesn’t appear to be popular among US citizens

Middle-aged and older Americans were most likely to report hatred or dislike for tofu. Among adults aged 45 to 64, for example, 60 percent stated dislike or hatred for tofu. Just five percent loved it, and 13 percent liked it. On the other hand, Gen Z and Millennial participants were more likely to enjoy tofu. Of those aged between 18 and 29, nine percent loved it and 23 percent liked it. Among ages 30 to 44, eight percent loved it and 18 percent liked it. White people were most likely to hate or dislike tofu, with 50 percent responding as such. In contrast, 40 percent of Black respondents and 30 percent of Hispanic people said they hated or disliked tofu.

There was also a significant political divide: 36 percent of Democrats said they hated or disliked tofu, compared with 62 percent of Republicans. Among independents, 41 percent expressed dislike or hate for the food.

Tofu: more than meets the eye…

Adobe Stock Tofu may seem bland at first, but there’s so much you can do with it

Tofu is made by coagulating soy milk and pressing the resulting curds into soft blocks. Originating in China over 2,000 years ago, it’s a staple in many Asian cuisines, and it’s also gained global popularity as a sustainable (and very tasty) plant-based protein source. It’s renowned for its ability to absorb flavors and adapt to a wide variety of dishes – but it still maintains a negative reputation and perception among some people.

This is partly because, in its most basic form, tofu is more or less tasteless. But tofu isn’t meant to be eaten straight out of the pack – it’s designed for marinating, baking, and frying with different sauces and spices.

Tofu isn’t just famed for its sponge-like flavor-absorption – it’s also long been heralded as an extremely healthy protein source that can support longevity. It’s a widely-eaten food in Okinawa, Japan, for example, a “Blue Zone” that houses some of the longest-living people on Earth. UK-based celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is one of many well-known culinary figures to have spoken out in favor of tofu, recently describing it as a “superfood ingredient.”

