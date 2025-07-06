Jamie Oliver Highlights ‘Important Connection’ Between Tofu And Longevity

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver recently highlighted the potentially “important connection” between high tofu consumption and longevity in Okinawa, Japan.

In a travel video posted to his YouTube channel, Oliver notes that tofu “is a superfood ingredient” eaten more in Okinawa than anywhere else in the world. “If you’re not sold on tofu yet, then bear with me because it’s incredible [and] really, really nutritious,” says Oliver.

Okinawa, a “Blue Zone,” has one of the largest populations of people over 100 years old in the world. Okinawa’s centenarian demographic is also healthier than comparable groups elsewhere, and their longevity has been linked to a combination of physical activity, community, and nutritious plant foods.

Tofu is an important source of protein in the Okinawan diet, which is approximately 90 percent plant-based whole foods with a very small amount of meat and seafood. Compared to animal protein, tofu is naturally low in saturated fat and high in polyunsaturated fat, which can help lower cholesterol.

“If we’re talking about the longevity and health of Okinawans, it’s kind of impossible to rule out the important connection with tofu,” says Oliver. “It’s so prolific in their diet, it’s such an incredible protein. This is definitely something that we should get in our [lives].”

Okinawan cuisine puts tofu in ‘nearly every single dish’

In the video, Oliver meets with third-generation artisan tofu producer Shigaro Nigardo, who still makes everything by hand. To prepare tofu, Nigardo grinds soy beans with water to produce a liquid, which he heats to between 87 and 89 degrees. Nigardo then adds salt and nigari, which splits the mixture into soy milk and curds, the latter of which makes soft silken tofu and firm blocks.

After trying freshly made silken tofu, Oliver describes it as “really, really good,” with an “unbelievable” depth of flavor. When asked about tofu’s unique importance to Japanese culture, Nigardo explains that Okinawans put tofu in “nearly every single dish,” making it a cornerstone of the region’s cuisine.

Diet, exercise, and community

Adobe Stock Jamie Oliver said that it is “almost impossible” to rule out a connection between Okinawan longevity and tofu

In addition to tofu, the video shows Oliver trying steamed sweet potatoes and a dish made by combining sweet potato stems and leaves with rice. For dessert, the meal features sweets made from the “beni-imo” red sweet potato.

Later in the video, Oliver also highlights “mozuku,” a variety of nutrient-dense seaweed that is particularly popular in Okinawa. He explains that a small handful of dried seaweed contains the same amount of iron as two whole bags of spinach. It also contains a significant amount of healthy dietary fiber.

Oliver notes in the video that Okinawans of “all ages” live active lives. While in Japan, he participates in the daily “rajio taiso,” or radio calisthenics. The regimen is a gentle form of exercise that promotes movement and is performed by tens of millions of people each week. While exercising with a large group at a local park, Oliver notes that everybody is “incredibly flexible” and that the group sessions also promote accountability and community.

