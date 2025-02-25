Why Freezing Tofu Is the Ultimate Cooking Hack

Derek Simnett, a certified nutritional practitioner and creator of Simnett Nutrition, is known for sharing plant-based recipes and cooking tips. In a recent video, he explored why freezing tofu is a game-changer and how it can improve both texture and flavor.

Simnett, known for his practical approach to vegan nutrition, regularly debunks myths around plant-based eating and offers easy, high-protein meals. His latest video focuses on the simple yet effective technique of freezing tofu, explaining how it transforms the ingredient. He also shares three recipes that make the most of it.

Why you should freeze tofu

Freezing tofu alters its texture in a way that makes it firmer, chewier, and better at absorbing flavors. When tofu is thawed, it becomes more porous, allowing marinades to soak in deeply. Simnett describes the result as “like a sponge, so it is just begging to soak up some marinades and different flavors.”

The technique also makes pressing tofu much easier, reducing the need for heavy books or tofu presses. Instead, Simnett demonstrates how a simple squeeze by hand removes most of the moisture, making it ideal for crispier cooking methods.

Read more: Vegan Strongman Patrik Baboumian Shares His Favorite Protein Sources

Crispy panko-breaded tofu nuggets

Simnett Nutrition Frozen tofu works well in nuggets

One of Simnett’s recipes using frozen tofu is crispy panko-breaded tofu nuggets, a plant-based take on the classic fried nugget. After thawing and pressing, the tofu is cut into thin slices for maximum crispiness. He then marinates the tofu in seasoned vegetable broth, before coating it in a mixture of non-dairy milk, flour, and spices, followed by panko breadcrumbs.

The nuggets can be baked at 375°F (190°C) for about 25 minutes or air-fried at 350°F (175°C) for a crispier finish. “It looks so much like the texture of a chicken nugget, which is pretty crazy,” Simnett said, noting how the freezing process changes the tofu’s structure.

Read more: 10 Vegan Food Hacks That Will ‘Change Your Life’

Crispy ginger garlic tofu

For a flavor-packed dish, Simnett makes crispy ginger garlic tofu. He cuts the tofu into cubes and marinates it in tamari and toasted sesame oil. To create a crisp coating, he tosses it in arrowroot powder, garlic powder, onion powder, ginger, salt, and pepper.

Pan-frying in toasted sesame oil gives the tofu a golden-brown crust, helping it hold onto flavor while maintaining a chewy interior. “It’s chewy, a bit more firm, and it’s got such good mouthfeel,” Simnett said.

Simple pan-fried tamari tofu

For a quick, no-fuss tofu dish, Simnett suggests pan-fried tamari tofu, a simple yet flavorful option for everyday meals. He slices the thawed tofu into thinner pieces, then drizzles tamari over them while cooking in a preheated pan.

Cooking for five to seven minutes per side creates a slightly crispy, deeply savory tofu that pairs well with salads, stir-fries, or grain bowls. “For how simple this is and how good it tastes, you just can’t beat it,” Simnett said.

Follow Derek Simnett on YouTube and Instagram.

Read more: ‘I Tried Every Way To Make Crispy Tofu – This Is The Best One’