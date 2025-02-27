X
Heura Foods Launches New ‘Tex-Mex’ Chunks

The high-protein chunks are fortified with vitamin B12

A packet of Heura Foods Tex-Mex chunks next to a some vegan tacos made with the chunks Heura Foods has launched a new flavor of its "Chunks" - Media Credit: Heura Foods

Heura Foods has announced the launch of a new flavor of its hugely popular Chunks, named “Tex-Mex.”

The product is the brand’s first designed specifically for Mexican cuisine. According to Heura, demand for Mexican food has increased by 30 percent since 2019, making it the third most in-demand cuisine (after Italian and Thai) in Spain. 

As well as being 100 percent plant-based, the Tex-Mex Chunks contain around 27 percent of recommended daily protein per serving. They are also additive-free, high in fiber, and fortified with vitamin B12. They are the third Chunks product from Heura, alongside Original and Mediterranean flavors. 

“At Heura, we continue to push for foods with a greater impact on our health and the planet, so we can enjoy every day,” said Marc Coloma, CEO and co-founder of Heura Foods, in a statement. “Our Chunks, which are the best-selling product in the category, together with the growing trend of Mexican cuisine, have led us to create an alternative that responds to what consumers want: nutrition, sustainability, and a delicious experience.”

What is Heura Foods?

Established in Barcelona, Spain, in 2017, Heura Foods is quickly establishing itself as a key player in the alternative protein category. It offers plant-based alternatives to beef burgers, ham slices, and other meat products. 

The company uses high-moisture extrusion technology to replicate the fibrous texture of real meat while keeping ingredients plant-based and nutritious. 

Plant-based meat is increasingly under fire for being ultra-processed. While studies have indicated that processed vegan alternatives are considerably healthier than meat, many brands are seeking to distance themselves from this label. 

Earlier this year, Heura announced that it plans to “transform the ultra-processed category” with its new food technology. It’s set to register six new patents this year, which will focus on “unprecedented impact and nutritional density” in food categories beyond plant-based meat. These will include pasta, snacks, and vegan cheeses. 

The patents will be focused on removing saturated fats, starches, and additives from these foods, replacing them with healthy lipids and plant proteins. 

