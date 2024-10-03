X
Revo Foods Launches Mycoprotein Salmon Made At ‘World’s Largest 3D Food-Printing Facility

The new facility could help Revo Foods produce alternative proteins on an extremely large scale

Photo shows the new Revo Foods mycoprotein salmon fillet, produced at the company's new large-scale 3D printing facility Mycoprotein salmon is the first Revo Foods product produced at its new facility - Media Credit: Revo Foods

Revo Foods has officially opened the “world’s largest” industrial facility for 3D printed food production, where it created its new mycoprotein salmon-style filet.

The Austrian food tech company opened the facility – which it has named The Taste Factory – in Vienna, where Revo Foods’ in-house 3D structuring technology supports alternative proteins with “innovative textures and new functionalities” on a large scale.

Nutrient density, texture, flavor, and scale of production are all key factors in the race to produce alternative proteins at a scale competitive to that of animal agriculture.

At full capacity, the facility can produce up to 60 tons of alternative proteins per month. The 3D structuring technology also allows for complex combinations of fat and protein to replicate the tender, juicy, and nutritious layers of successful plant-based meats.

Revo Foods’ new plant-based salmon, named The Filet, has been given a Nutri-Score of “A.” It’s high in protein and fortified with omega-3 and the vitamins B6, B9, and B12. The Filet is also high in fiber, but free from cholesterol, sugar, and gluten. According to Revo Foods, it is comprised of “delicate layers” that separate easily when baked or fried, just like fish.

Plant-based labels and pea-based salmon

Photo shows Revo Foods' 3D-printed mycoprotein salmon fillet dished up on a plate
Revo Foods The Filet is the latest vegan salmon product from Revo Foods

Vienna City Council brought a case against Revo Foods earlier this year for “misleading” shoppers with its first pea protein-based salmon product, but the court rejected it.

“We see this as a win for plant-based innovations in general,” Revo Foods CEO Dr Robin Simsa told Plant Based News (PBN) in a statement at the time. “The ongoing lawsuits against plant-based companies show that vegan products are already serious contenders to their animal-based counterparts in the food market.”

According to Revo Foods, its new mycoprotein-based vegan fish is simply “inspired by” salmon. The Fillet is available in European supermarkets from October 3, 2024, including more than 1200 REWE locations. The product is also available online from Revo Foods.

