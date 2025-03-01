Patents For Alt Proteins In Europe Rise By 960% In 10 Years

Applications for patents in Europe for alternative proteins have risen by 960 percent since 2015, according to new analysis by Good Food Institute Europe (GFI Europe).

Nearly 1,200 patents were published in 2024 compared to 124 ten years ago. This shows that there has been “tremendous growth” in alt protein innovation, according to the analysis. The majority of new patents have come in the last five years, with 22 percent published by organizations in 2024 alone.

In total, 5,360 patents have been published since 2015. Of those, 709 have been granted. Plant-based protein has dominated innovations, accounting for 74 percent of the published patents. According to analysis, there is a need for “more foundational research” into precision fermentation and cultivated meat, both of which have a low number of related patents.

Meat replacements lead the pack

Phushutter – stock.adobe.com Plant-based protein is receiving huge attention from alt protein researchers

GFI Europe’s analysis reveals that meat alternatives attract the most attention from innovators, accounting for 41 percent of the published patents. Many of these are focused on plant protein texturization and ingredient optimization.

Innovation on alternative land animal meat products comes somewhat at the expense of innovation in other types of animal product alternatives. Only one percent of the patents are for products that could replace “seafood.”

Increasing numbers of patents concern plant-based cheese and egg, but there is plenty of room for further development in these areas, the report says. The analysis also highlights the lack of patents relating to crop breeding that would boost protein quality and yield.

“This report reveals the rapid pace of Europe’s alternative protein innovation,” David Hunt, Research Support Manager at GFI Europe, said in a statement. “However, alongside the exciting breakthroughs, we find that key areas needed to commercialize these foods are being overlooked.”

Private sector dominates

Private companies are the main source of the patents, indicating that industry, and not the public sector, is driving innovation. Just 10 companies dominate the patents published since 2015, with Swiss behemoth Nestlé in the lead. Nestlé’s total of 744 patents explains why Switzerland ranks number one in GFI’s analysis; the company accounts for more than half of the country’s total patents.

After Nestlé come French company Roquette Frères and Dutch company DSM-Firmenich. Both companies make products used to feed farmed animals alongside those used in human food. DSM-Firmenich manufactures Bovaer, the synthetic feed supplement being given to dairy cows on Arla’s UK farms in a controversial trial to lower methane emissions.

