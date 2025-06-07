‘I Tried The £6 Vegan Pork Everyone Is Talking About’

Nicole Whittle, known online as Vegan Beauty Girl, recently shared a YouTube review of the £6 vegan pork product by Juicy Marbles. As a longtime vegan content creator based in the UK, Whittle regularly tests and reviews new products to help viewers decide what’s worth adding to their carts.

In this video, she dives into the latest release from Juicy Marbles – a high-protein vegan pork product available at Tesco. From the cooking experience to the cost, Whittle explores whether this hyper-realistic meat alternative justifies its price tag.

Read more: Oreo Collaborates With Selena Gomez For New Cookie Flavor

First impressions and cooking the vegan pork

YouTube/ Vegan Beauty Girl The shredded vegan pork portion is decently sized

Whittle begins by inspecting the product’s appearance and texture. “This is just a bit realistic, isn’t it?” she says while handling the thick, marbled cuts.

She seasons the vegan pork with garlic oil, oregano, and thyme, and fries it in a pan for about seven minutes. The goal: create a shredded meat style for a salad-based dish.

Tasting and texture: crispy, fatty, meaty

Once cooked, Whittle tries a bite of the vegan pork on its own. “That tastes meaty,” she observes, before commenting on its richness. “It’s meaty and it’s definitely fatty. I think sometimes with these fake meats they don’t bring that fatty quality, this one does.”

However, eating it plain isn’t her favorite experience: “I can’t say it’s that pleasant to just eat by itself, just because it is… just tastes like fried meat.”

As someone who doesn’t often spend a lot on mock meats, Whittle reflects on the price. “I’d struggle with it… but it’s nice [for] special occasions,” she says. She suggests it could work well for impressing a non-vegan partner or serving at a dinner party.

Each pack of vegan pork contains 38 grams of protein and is fortified with B12, zinc, and selenium. Whittle reads through the label, highlighting soy protein concentrate, pea protein isolate, and red beet juice concentrate as the key ingredients behind the product’s texture and color.

Watch the review

The role of meat alternatives in going vegan

Whittle emphasizes how products like this help people transition to or stick with a plant-based diet. “Every time a brand comes out with a new good vegan fake meat, they are making it easier for people to go vegan,” she says.

She relates it to her own journey: “I didn’t want to give up sausages and mash, so I just swapped to vegan sausages.”

Would she buy it again?

While she praises the taste and texture, Whittle says it won’t a regular buy for her personally. “It’s not worth the cost for me to enjoy regularly,” she says, though she notes it could be great in a pulled pork burger with barbecue sauce. She recommends it for people who are either new vegans or cooking for non-vegans. “It’s nice… it’s just not something I’m missing in my recipes,” she says.

You can find more plant-based recipes on Nicole Whittle’s YouTube channel.

Read more: ‘What I Eat In A Week: A Delicious Guide to Eating More Vegetables’