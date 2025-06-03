X
Oreo Collaborates With Selena Gomez For New Cookie Flavor

The new Selena Gomez x Oreo cookies are available to buy now

Photo shows Selena Gomez on a purple background holding up the new Oreo cookies she helped to design Selena Gomez has collaborated with Oreo - Media Credit: Oreo

Oreo just launched a new limited edition vegan cookie developed with Selena Gomez.

The Oreo x Selena Gomez cookies feature chocolate cinnamon wafers and are double-stuffed, with one layer of condensed milk flavored creme and one layer of cinnamon sugar. The flavor is inspired by horchata, a spicy, rice-based Mexican beverage.

Gomez is an award-winning musician and actor with hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. On Instagram, she posted a blooper reel and several stills from a video advert to celebrate the launch of her Oreo collaboration. She also included a much-shared photograph of herself dunking an Oreo in milk using a fork while on set for 2013 film Getaway.

“Making my own OREO cookie was a lot of fun. I grew up loving them, so being able to be a part of the process was a full-circle moment,” said Gomez. “I wanted to find a way for it to feel comforting and have a bit of nostalgia from my childhood. The cinnamon flavor gives it this horchata feel, and I’m excited for my fans to try it.”

The new range also includes six unique embossments, including one that spells out “Selenators” – a self-chosen nickname for fans now adopted by Gomez – and one with her signature. The “exclusive” signature cookies appear only once in every three packs.

Are the Selena Gomez x Oreos vegan?

Photo shows a huge range of Oreo cookies on a supermarket's shelves
Adobe Stock In addition to the new Selena Gomez signature range, many of the core Oreos flavors are suitable for vegans

According to the Oreo website, the recipe features plant-based ingredients. However, like other “accidentally” vegan Oreos, the range does not feature any certification due to the possibility of cross-contamination during production. It’s always important to double-check the ingredients on products like Oreos before purchase.

There are dozens of varieties and flavors of Oreos available year-round, in addition to limited edition versions like this collaboration with Gomez. While the majority are suitable for vegans, some seasonal variations and cake-based flavors do contain animal ingredients.

The Selena Gomez x Oreo cookies are available for presale in the US from June 2 from Oreo.com. The cookies will launch at retailers from June 9, while stocks last.

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

