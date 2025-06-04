‘What I Eat In A Week: A Delicious Guide to Eating More Vegetables’

Nicole Whittle, known online as Vegan Beauty Girl, recently shared a video on how she structures a week of meals around one clear goal: eating more vegetables. A longtime advocate for accessible veganism, Whittle has built a reputation for showing her audience how to balance convenience, flavor, and health. Her “what I eat in a week” videos regularly feature low-effort plant-based meals, but this one shows how to maximize veg intake with soups, smoothies, grain bowls, and savory breakfasts.

Throughout the video, Whittle shares easy ways to use staple ingredients like chickpeas, tofu, and mushrooms to boost vegetable content without overcomplicating your routine. She experiments with new combinations, revisits old favorites, and even makes the most of tired fridge produce to reduce waste. The result is a practical and inspiring look at everyday vegan cooking, with an emphasis on nourishment and comfort.

Recipes to get more veg into your diet

Mushroom risotto with greens and pesto

Whittle starts the week with a creamy mushroom risotto, using plenty of garlic, mushrooms, and rocket. She tops it off with a dollop of vegan cheese and a spoonful of pesto. It’s a great way to work in greens and fungi while keeping things tasty.

Sweet potato, tomato, and red pepper soup

To boost her veg count and use up what’s on hand, Whittle roasts sweet potato, tomatoes, and red peppers with garlic and paprika before blending them into a rich, thick soup. She adds soaked cashews for creaminess, saying it’s a great way to make the soup more filling. This dish is an easy go-to during colder months and a clever way to pack in multiple servings of vegetables in one sitting.

Couscous bowl with beetroot, peas, and tofu

For one dinner, Whittle throws together a couscous bowl filled with chopped beetroot, peas, chickpeas, tofu, and vegan Greek-style cheese. While she keeps the seasoning minimal, she notes how a simple dressing or topping can completely change the flavor profile. “I feel like where the rest of it is kind of bland, the feta adds the little sprinkle of flavor,” she says. The bowl is nutrient-dense, protein-rich, and a good example of using ready-made ingredients to quickly build a balanced meal.

Chickpea omelet with beetroot and mushrooms

YouTube / Nicole Whittle Beetroot gives this chickpea omelet a pinkish color

Midweek, she makes a savory chickpea flour omelet packed with beetroot, mushrooms, and plant-based pepperoni. She seasons it with black salt for an egg-like flavor and tops it with rocket and vegan cream cheese. Beetroot gives the dish a vibrant pink hue, and the inclusion of mushrooms adds texture and umami.

Smoothies with veg scraps and oat milk

To avoid waste and increase her veggie intake, Whittle blends cauliflower leaves, carrots, and fading blueberries into a smoothie with chocolate peanut protein powder. She mixes her own oat milk using a powdered base. The result isn’t visually perfect, but it’s functional and nutrient-packed. “It’s a really good way of using up waste veg and getting a nutritious breakfast in,” she says.

Porridge with berries and nut butter

On a calmer morning, she makes porridge with oats, chia seeds, cashew butter, blueberries, and cacao nibs. It’s a fiber-rich and antioxidant-heavy breakfast that pairs well with her goal of eating more whole, unprocessed plant foods.

