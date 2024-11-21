X
Holiday Season Lifestyle

Tesco’s £25 Champagne Beats Luxury Brands In Taste Test

Tesco's champagne beat the likes of Moët & Chandon

Two people clinking champagne glasses together There's no need to spend huge amounts on Tesco champagne - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

If you’re wanting to bag a bargain this Christmas, we have some good news: Tesco Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne has won a blind taste test by the Consumers’ Association brand Which?, beating high-end champagnes that cost almost double the price.

Tesco achieved the 82 percent top score on the test, which was conducted with the festive shopping period in mind. The British supermarket’s Premier Cru Brut Champagne was noted for its “nutty aroma and fresh, fruity flavors.”

The test listed the “affordable and delicious options that were dramatically cheaper than alternatives from the big-name champagne houses,” Natalie Hitchins, the Which? home products and services editor, said in a statement. “Our taste tests show that you don’t have to spend over the odds for a supermarket champagne or sparkling wine that delivers on quality and value for money.”

A bottle of Tesco finest champagne
Tesco The champagne is available to buy at Tesco stores and online

Tesco describes the champagne as being “Made from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes with extra long aging in bottle.”

Also faring well in the taste test was Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny champagne. The German supermarket, which is known for low pricing, also scored higher than luxury brand Moët & Chandon, which costs £44. Both the Aldi and Tesco champagnes are suitable for vegans (as is Moët & Chandon, if you fancy splashing out).

Why isn’t some champagne vegan?

It’s a sad fact for vegans who enjoy a tipple that wine and champagne, which are predominantly made from fermented grapes, are not always vegan.

Whether or not champagne (which is a sparkling wine) or wine is vegan depends on the wine in question. The traditional ingredients of wine are fully vegan, for example, water, sulfites, and yeast. It is the filtering process, however, which determines if the product is vegan. Non-vegan fining ingredients used in the filtering process to watch out for are:

  • Blood and bone marrow
  • Casein (a protein derived from milk)
  • Albumen (taken from egg whites)
  • Isinglass (protein that is derived from fish bladder membranes)
  • Fish oil
  • Chitin (crustaceans’ shell fiber)
  • Gelatin (protein that is derived by boiling animal parts)

The Author

Adam Protz

Adam is a freelance writer, journalist and musician. A long-term vegan, he is passionate about the positive impact a plant-based diet can have on the environment, human health, and animal rights.

