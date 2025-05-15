X
Half Of US Adults Believe Plant-Based Diets Can Improve Health, Survey Finds

The new study reinforces previous research on plant-based diets and health

Photo shows a woman chopping vegetables in her kitchen A growing body of evidence links healthy plant-based diets with reduced disease risk - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

According to a new survey, half of US adults say “they know” that eating a plant-based diet can improve their health and help to reduce the risk of chronic disease.

Sixty-five percent said they would be willing to try a plant-based diet if shown evidence of the health benefits. Despite this significant interest, the survey also found that just one out of five primary care practitioners choose to discuss plant-based diets with their patients.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) and Morning Consult carried out the research, which surveyed 2,203 US adults from April 15 to April 16, 2025. Just one percent of US adults are currently vegan.

“What’s missing […] is support and guidance from health care professionals,” said Xavier Toledo, a PCRM-affiliated registered dietitian. “This represents a huge missed opportunity to turn interest into action – and to reduce the risk of chronic diseases that affect millions.”

Plant-based diets, preventative medicine, and healthcare

Photo shows a Dr in a white coat writing on a clipboard next to a chopping board and fresh vegetables
Adobe Stock Dietician Xavier Toledo described the lack of guidance from health professionals on plant-based diets and health as a “missed opportunity”

The new survey follows several recent studies on the potential of plant-based diets to reduce chronic disease risk, promote health, and save money for healthcare providers.

A study by Dr Shireem Kassam and Dr Laura Jane Smith of Plant Based Health Professionals UK highlighted the potential of plant-based diets to tackle the “intertwined crises” of health, inequality, and climate change. However, they also noted that nutrition education in healthcare is falling short when it comes to plant-based foods and lifestyles.

In November, another study found that three-quarters of UK dieticians incorrectly believe that plant-based proteins are incomplete. In the US, PCRM offers plant-based dietary information to medical and nursing students who wish to learn about meat-free health and nutrition.

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

