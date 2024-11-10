X
Health & Fitness Lifestyle

Three-Quarters Of UK Dietitians Falsely Believe Plant Proteins Are Incomplete, Study Finds

Despite what many people think, whole foods plant-based diets can provide more than adequate protein

By

1 Minutes Read

Photo shows a healthcare provider in a white coat talking to a patient with a plate of fruit and a cup of juice on the table between them Despite growing popularity in the mainstream, several myths about vegan food persist - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new study has found that while most UK dietitians are willing to recommend plant-based diets to patients, 75 percent incorrectly believe that plant protein is “incomplete.”

Read more: New Report On Why Healthcare Settings Should Go Plant-Based By Default

The study was published earlier this month in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics (JHND). It was led by Michael Metoudi, research dietitian for Plant Based Health Professionals UK (PBHP UK). Its authors note the need for “enhanced education and support” on plant-based diets to overcome “significant barriers to their implementation.”

The cross-sectional survey was conducted amongst registered dietitians in the UK and the Republic of Ireland between September and November last year. It features 335 participants, the majority of whom hold positive views of whole-food plant-based diets.

Around 76 percent of those surveyed agreed that a well-planned whole foods plant-based diet is “suitable for all stages of life.”

However, the survey also found “considerable knowledge deficits” related to current clinical evidence for whole-food plant-based diets. In particular, the authors note that 75 percent of surveyed dietitians “falsely believed” that plant proteins are “incomplete.”

Read more: 20 Vegan Recipes High In ‘Complete’ Proteins

Plant-based foods and ‘complete’ proteins

Photo shows dishes and platters of several sources of plant-based protein, including tofu, beans, nuts, and more
Adobe Stock Most plant-based proteins are actually complete, though eating a varied and nutrient-dense diet is the best way to ensure optimal health

It is a longstanding myth that animal-based foods are the only sources of complete protein, meaning proteins that contain all nine essential amino acids in appropriate amounts.

In fact, many experts believe that amino acid deficiency has been “substantially overstated.” Plant-based physician Dr Neal Bernard recently argued that while a varied diet is desirable and ensures better overall nutrition, “all plants contain all indispensable amino acids.”

“It was shocking to us to learn that myths around the quality of plant protein still exist amongst registered dietitians,” Dr Shireen Kassam, consultant hematologist, founder of PBHP UK, and one of the study authors told Plant Based News. “It shows that education with the UK has not kept pace with the science. The concept of protein combining on a plant-based diet was debunked decades ago. All plants contain all amino acids, including essential ones. Choosing to obtain most or all of your protein from plants has numerous benefits for both human and planetary health.”

Many of the dietitians surveyed for the new study were also worried about possible malnutrition and nutrient deficiencies, as well as the potential risk of a restrictive lifestyle exacerbating eating disorders. As with any diet, prioritizing varied, nutrient-dense foods is an essential part of meeting your daily needs with a healthy plant-based diet.

The study’s authors note that unsupportive work environments and the need to exclude eggs and dairy are the main impediments to dietitians themselves adopting a whole food plant-based diet. When it comes to dietitians’ patients, uncertainty around cooking skills and perceived financial costs were the main barriers to more plant-based eating.

Read more: Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Healthier And Better For The Planet, Report Finds

Tagged

diet

health

health and fitness

healthcare

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active