Report Calls For ‘Nuance’ When It Comes To Plant-Based Meat And UPFs

A new report tackles some of the widespread misconceptions about plant-based meat and ultra-processed foods

Photo shows a young boy about to take a bit out of a large vegan burger There are a lot of misconceptions about plant-based meat and food processing - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A report on plant-based meat and ultra-processed foods (UPFs) has called for “important nuance” to distinguish between more healthy and less healthy options.

The Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN International) published the report in May of this year under the title “Where Does Plant-Based Meat Fit in the Ultra-Processed Food Conversation?” It tackles misconceptions about UPFs and plant-based meat.

In a statement, GFI and PAN International said that they developed the guide as a practical and evidence-based resource for healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, NGOs, and patient organizations engaged in protein diversification and public health.

Some of the report’s key findings include that “nuance” is required to successfully differentiate between food processing that adds nutritional value – such as fortification – vs food processing that diminishes it. Processed plant-based meat, for example, is typically better for human health and the planet than traditional meat, while processed pork is unsafe in even small quantities.

The report noted that public confusion around UPFs is likely limiting uptake of plant-based foods, and called for clearer dietary guidelines and classification of processed foods. The report also noted that plant-based meat typically offers less saturated fat and similar protein levels to processed meat, along with additional fiber.

“The conversation around ultra-processed foods has become increasingly polarized,” said Dr Roberta Alessandrini, director of PAN International’s Dietary Guidelines Initiative and co-author of the guide. “But not all UPFs are created equal. This resource aims to equip professionals with a clearer understanding of where plant-based meat fits in – based on science, not sensationalism.”

Plant-based meat’s potential as ‘a convenient swap’

Photo shows shop shelves in Trader Joe's featuring plant-based meat and tofu
Adobe Stock Even when processed, plant-based foods are typically better for human health and also better for the planet than traditional animal-based options

Many people remain worried about the dangers of UPFs, even if they’re unsure of what they are. Meanwhile, the GFI x PAN International report is just the latest to highlight plant-based food’s various potential applications and benefits – and the shortcomings of existing processed food categorization – particularly when it comes to alternative proteins and novel ingredients.

“Everyone is different, meaning a variety of options catering to different lifestyles and preferences are likely needed to help drive the much-needed shift towards healthier, more sustainable diets,” said Amy Williams, lead guide author and nutrition lead at GFI Europe. “Plant-based meat is one such option, with particular potential as a convenient swap to help reduce current over-consumption of processed conventional meat.”

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

