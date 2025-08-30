Report Calls For ‘Nuance’ When It Comes To Plant-Based Meat And UPFs

A report on plant-based meat and ultra-processed foods (UPFs) has called for “important nuance” to distinguish between more healthy and less healthy options.

The Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN International) published the report in May of this year under the title “Where Does Plant-Based Meat Fit in the Ultra-Processed Food Conversation?” It tackles misconceptions about UPFs and plant-based meat.

Read more: Plant-Based Diets May Cut Cancer Risk By A Quarter, Study Shows

In a statement, GFI and PAN International said that they developed the guide as a practical and evidence-based resource for healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, NGOs, and patient organizations engaged in protein diversification and public health.

Some of the report’s key findings include that “nuance” is required to successfully differentiate between food processing that adds nutritional value – such as fortification – vs food processing that diminishes it. Processed plant-based meat, for example, is typically better for human health and the planet than traditional meat, while processed pork is unsafe in even small quantities.

The report noted that public confusion around UPFs is likely limiting uptake of plant-based foods, and called for clearer dietary guidelines and classification of processed foods. The report also noted that plant-based meat typically offers less saturated fat and similar protein levels to processed meat, along with additional fiber.

“The conversation around ultra-processed foods has become increasingly polarized,” said Dr Roberta Alessandrini, director of PAN International’s Dietary Guidelines Initiative and co-author of the guide. “But not all UPFs are created equal. This resource aims to equip professionals with a clearer understanding of where plant-based meat fits in – based on science, not sensationalism.”

Read more: Plant-Based Meat Not Associated With Adverse Health Outcomes, Government Report Finds

Plant-based meat’s potential as ‘a convenient swap’

Adobe Stock Even when processed, plant-based foods are typically better for human health and also better for the planet than traditional animal-based options

Many people remain worried about the dangers of UPFs, even if they’re unsure of what they are. Meanwhile, the GFI x PAN International report is just the latest to highlight plant-based food’s various potential applications and benefits – and the shortcomings of existing processed food categorization – particularly when it comes to alternative proteins and novel ingredients.

“Everyone is different, meaning a variety of options catering to different lifestyles and preferences are likely needed to help drive the much-needed shift towards healthier, more sustainable diets,” said Amy Williams, lead guide author and nutrition lead at GFI Europe. “Plant-based meat is one such option, with particular potential as a convenient swap to help reduce current over-consumption of processed conventional meat.”

Read more: Over One Third Of Americans Misinformed On Ultra-Processed Foods, Says Survey