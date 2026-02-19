Raw Dairy Milk Causes Hospitalization And ‘Serious Illness’ In Idaho

Nine people are experiencing “serious illness” after drinking raw dairy milk.

Central District Health (CDH), a public health agency for the US state of Idaho, confirmed that the cases were linked to the same dairy producer.

CDH released a statement at the start of February. It confirmed that it was investigating “reports of serious illness” in the area, and that two children had been “hospitalized with serious complications” following the consumption of raw milk.

The agency said that several of the illnesses have been laboratory confirmed as Shiga toxin–producing Escherichia coli (STEC). The two children have been hospitalized with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which CDH described as a “rare but serious complication” of E. coli infection that can cause kidney failure.

CDH described unpasteurized milk as “a known risk factor for certain foodborne illnesses,” and noted that in all nine cases, affected individuals had confirmed drinking raw milk from R Bar H Dairy in Caldwell, Canyon County, shortly before getting ill.

The CDH has also said that consumers should avoid consuming raw dairy, discard any remaining milk, and that “anyone who has consumed raw milk and develops symptoms such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, or vomiting should seek medical care and report the illness to their local health district.”

The R Bar H Dairy has recalled its dairy products and suspended production.

Raw dairy milk consumption poses ‘serious health risks’

Idaho has seen a significant increase in illnesses linked to raw dairy consumption in recent months. In November, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) reported at least 23 cases of Campylobacter infection – including six children under 12 – and three cases of STEC infections in the preceding year, all linked to raw milk.

Raw milk can be sold legally in Idaho through multiple outlets, and producers are currently not required by law to test it for disease-causing bacteria. Also this month, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMH) issued a warning not to consume raw dairy products after linking unpasteurized milk to the death of a newborn baby.

CDH described drinking raw milk as a “personal choice,” but explained the increased “serious health risks” that come with consuming unpasteurized dairy, particularly for young children, pregnant people, the elderly, and other vulnerable individuals.

Raw milk, US health policy, and Americans’ health

Adobe Stock While raw milk consumption is legal, health experts urge caution due to the increased risk of serious illness

Influencers and high-profile figures, including footballer Erling Haaland and US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr have promoted raw milk’s widely debunked benefits.

A recent KFF poll found that most Americans “continue to disapprove” of RFK Jr’s “job performance as Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary,” particularly due to his vaccine policies and criticism of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) jab.

There have been at least 910 confirmed cases of measles in nearly half of all US states. The previously widespread disease was finally eliminated from the US in the year 2000. There have been five new outbreaks in the first six weeks of 2026.

While speaking on a recent episode of Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend, RFK Jr also downplayed the risks of COVID-19. The disease has killed at least 1,233,841 Americans to date, the highest number of deaths per country in the world.

“I’m not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats,” RFK Jr said.

