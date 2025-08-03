X
Joaquin Phoenix Opens Up About His Vegan Dad In Rare Extended Interview

Joaquin Phoenix discussed his family, veganism, and acting in a lengthy podcast appearance

Photo show's Joaquin Phoenix speaking to Theo Von on his This Past Weekend podcast Joaquin Phoenix's father, John Lee Phoenix, was also vegan - Media Credit: This Past Weekend / YouTube

Academy Award-winning actor and animal rights activist Joaquin Phoenix opened up about his vegan father on a recent episode of Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast.

Phoenix spoke with Von for nearly one hour and 30 minutes, and also discussed the practicalities of creating art as an actor and the importance of speaking up for human rights.

Phoenix described his father, John Lee Phoenix, as a “complicated dude” with “something very sensitive and sweet and thoughtful about him,” and added that John was “so fascinating” to him because of the various different qualities that “existed inside the same person.”

“He grew up in a pretty tough situation, and was in juvie very young, and had this very splintered family background. And you know, he’s what you’d call a s*** kicker,” said Phoenix. “And he also was like a f***ing hippie and was, like, vegan.”

Speaking to Von, Phoenix also mentioned his late brother, River, who he described as a “strong but gentle force” within the family and a “guiding light.” In a family of performers, River was the first to take up acting, including his breakout role in 1987’s Stand By Me at the age of just 14.

Phoenix is currently promoting A24’s comedy neo-western Eddington, which he stars in alongside Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler, Michael Ward, and Emma Stone.

‘When it’s your time to step up, it comes to you’

Photo shows Joaquin Phoenix at the photo call for his new film, 'Eddington,' at the 78th Cannes film festival in France
Associated Press / Alamy Stock Joaquin Phoenix also discussed the importance of speaking up for human rights

Phoenix himself became vegan at around three years old and has become particularly vocal in his discussion of animal rights and climate issues in recent years. Speaking to Plant Based News (PBN) in 2021, he highlighted his unique ability to “amplify” activist messages as a high-profile actor.

I think that when it’s your time to step up, it comes to you. I’ve always had a hard time imposing my personal beliefs on others, I’ve never wanted to do that,” said Phoenix. “But things are really dire right now and the evidence is overwhelming that there is an incontrovertible link between the meat and dairy industry and climate change.”

