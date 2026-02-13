X
Headlines Health Lifestyle

RFK Jr Reveals Carnivore Diet, Says He Only Eats ‘Meat And Ferments’

RFK Jr revealed that he follows a carnivore diet exactly one month after publishing the new meat-heavy US dietary guidelines

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows RFK Jr speaking into a microphone. RFK Jr recently revealed he follows a carnivore diet RFK Jr previously said that he eats beef once or twice per day - Media Credit: Shutterstock / Maxim Elramsisy

RFK Jr has said that he follows a carnivore diet.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Junior, widely known as RFK Jr, recently revealed that he exclusively eats meat and fermented foods.

Read more: Meat-Heavy US Nutrition Guidelines Will Require Millions Of Acres Of New Farmland

A Fox News host recently asked RFK Jr what he would eat for a snack on Super Bowl Sunday. “I am on a carnivore diet, so I just eat meat and ferments,” RFK Jr said. “I’m very happy with that, so I’m probably going to have yogurt.”

He also said, “People can eat what they want. People can even eat Buffalo wings. But you should check the ingredients, if there’s a lot of seed oils, if there is corn syrup in it, if there is [sic] artificial flavors, you probably shouldn’t be doing it.”

The carnivore comments sparked debate online. Jon Stewart mentioned them on The Daily Show, and in a recent segment on MS NOW, comedian Jason Selvig said, “Maybe don’t take medical advice from someone who swims in raw sewage.”

RFK Jr has previously discussed his carnivore diet with USA Today. Cheryl Hines, an actor, author, and RFK Jr’s wife, has also confirmed that he often starts his day with a steak and sauerkraut, a fermented cabbage dish, as reported by The Cut.

RFK Jr’s appearance on Fox News also coincided with the launch of a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Super Bowl ad featuring Mike Tyson, a former boxer and convicted rapist. The ad included negative statements about Americans’ weight from Tyson, the message “Processed Food Kills,” and the slogan “Eat Real Food.”

Read more: Why RFK Jr’s Position On Ultra-Processed Foods Is Problematic

RFK Jr’s new Dietary Guidelines for Americans

Photo shows raw steak and some herbs on a plate with a fork
Adobe Stock The updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans heavily feature meat and dairy

RFK Jr’s new US health guidelines have received criticism for emphasizing meat, dairy, and saturated fats. The significantly shortened guidelines include an inverted food pyramid that places meat and dairy alongside vegetables and fruit.

If Americans increase their consumption of animal products accordingly, it could require around 100 million acres – roughly the equivalent of California – of additional agricultural land per year. Some experts suggest that meat and dairy are behind rising US NCD rates, cancer risk, and climate change.

The carnivore diet, in particular, has been described as bad for human health and “unbalanced, unsustainable, and potentially harmful.” Meanwhile, the anti-seed oil rhetoric that RFK Jr touched on in his Fox News appearance has been repeatedly debunked, particularly in contrast to the tallow and butter that MAHA endorses.

In contrast, an ever-growing body of research suggests that plant-rich diets are better for health and the environment, and are essential for a stable food system.

Read more: Updated EAT-Lancet Planetary Health Diet Could Prevent 40,000 Deaths Per Day

Tagged

carnivore diet

health

misinformation

news

nutrition

RFK Jr

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active