RFK Jr Reveals Carnivore Diet, Says He Only Eats ‘Meat And Ferments’

RFK Jr has said that he follows a carnivore diet.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Junior, widely known as RFK Jr, recently revealed that he exclusively eats meat and fermented foods.

A Fox News host recently asked RFK Jr what he would eat for a snack on Super Bowl Sunday. “I am on a carnivore diet, so I just eat meat and ferments,” RFK Jr said. “I’m very happy with that, so I’m probably going to have yogurt.”

He also said, “People can eat what they want. People can even eat Buffalo wings. But you should check the ingredients, if there’s a lot of seed oils, if there is corn syrup in it, if there is [sic] artificial flavors, you probably shouldn’t be doing it.”

The carnivore comments sparked debate online. Jon Stewart mentioned them on The Daily Show, and in a recent segment on MS NOW, comedian Jason Selvig said, “Maybe don’t take medical advice from someone who swims in raw sewage.”

RFK Jr has previously discussed his carnivore diet with USA Today. Cheryl Hines, an actor, author, and RFK Jr’s wife, has also confirmed that he often starts his day with a steak and sauerkraut, a fermented cabbage dish, as reported by The Cut.

RFK Jr’s appearance on Fox News also coincided with the launch of a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Super Bowl ad featuring Mike Tyson, a former boxer and convicted rapist. The ad included negative statements about Americans’ weight from Tyson, the message “Processed Food Kills,” and the slogan “Eat Real Food.”

RFK Jr’s new Dietary Guidelines for Americans

Adobe Stock The updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans heavily feature meat and dairy

RFK Jr’s new US health guidelines have received criticism for emphasizing meat, dairy, and saturated fats. The significantly shortened guidelines include an inverted food pyramid that places meat and dairy alongside vegetables and fruit.

If Americans increase their consumption of animal products accordingly, it could require around 100 million acres – roughly the equivalent of California – of additional agricultural land per year. Some experts suggest that meat and dairy are behind rising US NCD rates, cancer risk, and climate change.

The carnivore diet, in particular, has been described as bad for human health and “unbalanced, unsustainable, and potentially harmful.” Meanwhile, the anti-seed oil rhetoric that RFK Jr touched on in his Fox News appearance has been repeatedly debunked, particularly in contrast to the tallow and butter that MAHA endorses.

In contrast, an ever-growing body of research suggests that plant-rich diets are better for health and the environment, and are essential for a stable food system.

