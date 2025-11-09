X
Nutritionist Says Copying Footballer Erling Haaland’s Raw Milk Diet Could Be ‘Unsafe’

Drinking unpasteurized dairy comes with few measurable benefits and a range of health risks

Photo shows footballer Erling Haaland, who recently shared that he drinks raw milk Haaland makes his morning coffee with raw milk and maple syrup - Media Credit: PRESSINPHOTO SPORTS AGENCY / Alamy Stock

Erling Haaland has shared a video showing him drinking raw milk, and a nutritionist has said that copying the professional footballer’s niche lifestyle could be “unsafe.”

The 24-year-old striker plays for Manchester City and Norway, and is considered to be one of the best footballers in the world. Titled “Day in the life of a pro footballer,” the recent video shows Haaland’s daily rituals, from food to training and recovery. 

Raw milk is sometimes perceived as natural because of its minimal processing. Haaland called it a “superfood,” and said, “It’s good for us, it’s good for our stomach, it’s good for our skin, it’s good for our bones and muscles, that’s why I drink it.”

His claims are not supported by scientific evidence. In fact, they have been widely debunked. The discovery of pasteurization and the development of germ theory in the late 1800s was a pivotal moment for health and food science, saving millions of lives by reducing disease risk and fighting hunger through food preservation.

Nutritionist prefers ‘safest approach possible’

Influencers and figures like RFK Jr have contributed to the modern trend of drinking raw milk, but it remains a relatively high-risk food choice. In the last week, a report documented antimicrobial-resistant raw milk in DRC, while last month, a study found the H5N1 bird flu virus survived in certain raw cheeses. Towards the end of 2024, select batches of raw milk were recalled in the US after they were also found to contain H5N1. In the UK, selling raw milk is banned in Scotland, and farms in England and Wales are only allowed to sell it directly to consumers like Haaland.

Former Manchester City Football Academy nutritionist Dan Richardson told the BBC that he prefers to look for the “safest approach possible,” so as “not to compromise on the safety of food.” He highlighted that Haaland has access to premium-quality raw milk, thereby reducing contamination risk. In contrast, he warned that if people go out and buy “the cheapest and most accessible version,” that comes with more risk.

‘We just want to use safe food where possible’

Photo shows a large, nutritionally balanced bowl of plant-based food including tofu, nuts, vegetables, and grain
Adobe Stock Richardson urged young athletes to avoid quick fixes and do “the mundane stuff really well”

In addition to drinking unpasteurized milk from a local dairy, the video showed Haaland cooking and eating fried eggs for breakfast and a large steak for dinner.

In general, Haaland favors what the BBC described as an “unconventional” fueling and recovery plan, including drinking maple syrup in his coffee alongside raw milk, taking outdoor ice baths, and using his at-home red light therapy machine.

“Young athletes need to remember that getting the right amount of carbohydrates, hitting the protein intake, and eating three regular meals with snacks is a better approach than jumping towards trends,” said Richardson. “Some athletes will try to find a quick fix by replicating a role model rather than doing the mundane stuff really well. We just want to use safe food where possible.”

