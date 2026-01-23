Well-Planned Plant-Based Diets Aid Childrens’ Growth And Heart Health, Says Study

Plant-based diets can aid childrens’ growth and support their heart health, according to a recent study.

The study also emphasized the need for effective planning for plant-based diets to successfully meet the nutritional and health needs of children and young people.

Read more: Doctor Summarizes The Top Science Papers Of 2025 That Support Plant-Based Diets

The peer-reviewed study included 48,000 children and adolescents, making it the largest of its kind. It found that plant-based children gained cardiometabolic benefits and consumed more fiber, folate, vitamin C, and magnesium than other omnivorous kids, but also consumed less protein, energy, B12, and calcium.

The researchers noted that poor planning is the primary cause of deficiencies and health risks and encouraged families to seek clinical guidance and focus on quality foods. They also noted the role that food fortification plays in plant-based diets.

Fortified foods are a key source of extra nutrients for plant-based and omnivorous people alike, and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends large-scale food fortification as a cost-effective way to tackle deficiencies worldwide.

Iodine, Vitamin A, and iron are the most common deficiencies overall, and about half of Americans’ dietary iron already comes from fortified bread, cereal, and grain products. When it comes to B12, the Vegan Society has noted that people eating fortified plant-based foods are less likely to experience deficiency than meat-eaters. Meanwhile, effective meal planning and nutrition education are essential parts of maintaining a balanced diet, whether parents and children are plant-based or not.

“Our analysis of current evidence suggests that well-planned and appropriately supplemented vegetarian and vegan diets can meet nutritional requirements and support healthy growth in children,” lead author Dr Monica Dinu told EurekAlert.

Read more: Eating More Fruit Could Help Keep Your Lungs Healthy, Say Researchers

Vegans ‘more in line’ with micro and macronutrient recommendations

Adobe Stock Well-balanced plant-based diets are naturally rich in fruits, vegetables, and fiber

Research published in June last year found that people who follow a vegan diet were “more in line” with micronutrient and macronutrient recommendations than typical omnivores. They also found that vegans consumed more fiber – and “substantially” more vitamin C, folate, and iron than omnivores – but less protein.

The study recommended that omnivores and vegans alike improve their micronutrient intake, and also called for dedicated plant-based nutrition guidelines.

In March 2025, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND) updated its position on vegetarian and vegan diets. The association stated that well-planned plant-based diets are nutritionally adequate and linked to long-term health benefits.

Another study from last year found that there was no discernible difference in muscle growth between people who consumed vegan protein and people who consumed animal protein. A 2024 study found that plant protein is equal to protein from beef.

Read more: Plant-Based Diets Could Help Prevent And Reverse CMD Heart Disease, Says Study