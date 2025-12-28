Eating More Fruit Could Help Keep Your Lungs Healthy, Say Researchers

Eating more fruit could help keep your lungs healthy and working effectively.

According to new research on air pollution and lung function, eating a “healthy” plant-rich diet can both improve overall lung function and reduce the impact of pollution.

Pimpika Kaewsri, a PhD student from the Centre for Environmental Health and Sustainability at the UK’s University of Leicester, presented the research at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, earlier this year.

Kaewsri and the researchers analyzed UK Biobank data from around 200,000 people and compared their lung function with their exposure to air pollution, specifically fine particulate matter (PM). These tiny particles are commonly released by car exhausts, factories, and the burning of fossil fuels, and range from the diameter of a single hair to so small that they are invisible to the human eye.

“Our study confirmed that a healthy diet is linked to better lung function in both men and women regardless of air pollution exposure,” said Kaewsri. “And that women who consumed four portions of fruit per day or more appeared to have smaller reductions in lung function associated with air pollution, compared to those who consumed less fruit.”

According to Kaewsri, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds naturally present in fruit may be behind the overall pattern. These compounds are thought to mitigate oxidative stress and reduce inflammation, which are caused by fine particles. She also noted that men generally report lower fruit intake, which may explain how the “protective effect” of fruit against air pollution was only observed in women.

‘A healthy plant-rich diet’ should be promoted from primary school’

Adobe Stock Pollution is a global problem, and reducing its impact does not negate the need for legislative intervention

Kaewsri noted that her team “wanted to explore” whether a healthy diet or specific food groups could mitigate the significant risks associated with pollution. She aims to extend her research and explore the long-term influence of diet on lung health.

Almost 90 percent of the world’s population breathes unhealthy air that exceeds the WHO’s safety guidelines for particulate matter and pollution. Short-term exposure can cause irritation and exacerbate existing conditions, while long-term exposure can increase the risk of developing respiratory illnesses like asthma, as well as cancer and heart disease.

Professor Sara De Matteis, the chair of the European Respiratory Society’s expert group on occupational and environmental health, said, “A healthy plant-rich diet should be promoted in the population starting from primary school, not only for preventing chronic diseases, but also to reduce the carbon footprint of meat-rich diets.”

