The Happy Egg Co Hit With ‘Landmark’ CMA Complaint

The Happy Egg Co has once again come under fire for its marketing

By

4 Minutes Read

A pack of eggs from The Happy Egg Co The Happy Egg Co portrays an image of high welfare on its farms - Media Credit: Aidan Stock / Alamy Stock Photo

The Happy Egg Co has been accused of misleading customers about hen welfare standards in a new complaint made to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The complaint, made by animal welfare non-profit A Bit Weird, was lodged on April 7 – the same day the CMA was granted new consumer protection powers. Under the new powers, the CMA has authority determine if key consumer protection laws have been breached without going through courts. This means that it’s able to “act more swiftly and directly to protect UK consumers.” According to A Bit Weird, this marks the complaint as a “landmark.”

The Happy Egg Co and marketing

The Happy Egg Co, which is owned by British food supplier Noble Foods, is one of the UK’s largest “free-range” egg producers. It’s known for its depictions of seemingly well-cared-for chickens living in green fields with lots of space. According to the complaint, The Happy Egg Co’s marketing and imagery of its farms is at odds with the reality for many hens that provide its eggs.

Examples cited in the complaint include The Happy Egg Co’s claim that it provides “calming and enriching environments” for hens. This is despite previous investigations documenting overcrowded conditions on farms with limited enrichment items. 

Marketing materials for The Happy Egg Co tend to show healthy and fully-feathered hens. Investigations, however, have uncovered “injuries, feather loss, and beak trimming affecting over 90 percent of Happy Egg hens,” according to A Bit Weird. 

Other allegations include misleading use of the slogan “Happiness First” to refer to hens, and claims that hens have “lots of room to roam, relax and play.”

Is The Happy Egg Co ‘duping British consumers?’

Hens in a crowded barn on a farm supplying The Happy Egg Co
PETA Investigations have uncovered hens living in cramped barns on farms supplying The Happy Egg Co

This isn’t the first time The Happy Egg Co has come under fire for its marketing. In May 2024, animal rights charity Animal Justice Project filed a complaint with the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) over the company’s allegedly “misleading” TV, radio, and internet adverts. 

In October, Veganuary founder Matthew Glover accused the company of “welfarewashing” after an advert featuring actor and farmer Kelvin Fletcher stated that hens in a lush green field “certainly do look very happy.” 

A 2021 investigation by PETA documented conditions on three farms supplying The Happy Egg Co. Birds were kept in large, overcrowded sheds, which investigators said could prevent them from engaging in natural behaviors like foraging, flapping their wings, and roosting comfortably. Birds were also subjected to mutilations like debeaking. 

Many people believe that “free-range” farms house birds in green fields, but the reality is often very different. At one of the farms investigated, the outdoor space was a “bare, muddy ground with only a few dilapidated wooden shelters,” according to PETA. 

Speaking about the new CMA complaint, A Bit Weird founder Andy Shovel said: “74 percent of UK adults consider animal welfare when they decide which groceries to buy, so it’s unsurprising that brands try to tap into this huge driver of purchase intent. But we believe that The Happy Egg Co is duping British consumers with cartoons of lush green meadows and smiling hens that are jumping for joy, when the reality is quite grisly. That’s just a bit weird.”

To coincide with the complaint, A Bit Weird has launched a petition calling for The Happy Egg Co to change its name. You can sign the petition here

Plant Based News has contacted Noble Foods for comment.

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

