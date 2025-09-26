Your Morning Coffee Really Is Making You Happy, Says Study

It’s not just you; drinking coffee in the morning really is making you feel happy.

A new study has linked regular coffee consumption to a noticeable lift in mood, particularly when enjoyed first thing after waking up. The study’s authors also linked caffeine intake with reduced feelings of sadness and irritability.

Researchers from the University of Warwick and Bielefeld University carried out the study, which was published in Scientific Reports at the start of August.

The team of researchers analyzed data from 115 participants aged 18 – 25 and 121 participants aged 18 – 29 over a total of roughly one and a half months. Altogether, participants filled out nearly 30,000 surveys reporting their experiences.

The researchers discovered that caffeine intake was associated with subsequent increases in positive affect, and that the positive effect was strongest within the first 2.5 hours after waking. When participants reported feeling particularly tired, the positive effect of caffeine was experienced as more pronounced, while the company of others at the time of consumption diminished the feeling of a coffee boost.

“Taken together, this study provides evidence that caffeine consumption is associated with increases in momentary positive affect in everyday life, with effects being particularly pronounced shortly after waking up,” explained the authors.

Perhaps most notably, the team found no differences between individuals with varying levels of caffeine intake, or between those with sleep problems or mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. However, it is still unclear whether the positive effects of coffee in the morning are linked to mild withdrawal symptoms experienced by the caffeine addicted after several hours without.

‘Even wild animals consume caffeine’

Adobe Stock Previous studies have also linked coffee consumption to certain potential health benefits

A study from earlier this year specifically linked drinking coffee in the morning with reduced all-cause mortality risk and reduced cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk. In 2024, a review paper suggested that drinking a daily cup of coffee could add up to 1.8 years of healthy ageing to a person’s life, while a previous study noted that up to three cups per day is optimal for maximizing longevity and other possible health benefits.

“Around 80 per cent of adults worldwide consume caffeinated beverages, and the use of such stimulating substances dates far back in human history,” said Bielefeld University’s Professor Sakari Lemola, the new study’s senior author. “Even wild animals consume caffeine; bees and bumblebees prefer nectar from plants that contain caffeine.”

