Perceived ‘Naturalness’ Of Raw Milk Is A Problem, Says Huel Co-Founder

"Natural" foods aren't always good for you

A headshot of Huel cofounder James Collier James Collier recently wrote an article on the perceptions of processed and unprocessed foods - Media Credit: Supplied

James Collier, co-founder of plant-based protein drink company Huel, has called out the increasing fear of processed foods in favor of minimally processed foods perceived as healthier.

Collier pointed to the growing popularity of raw milk as an example of the phenomenon in a LinkedIn post. Fans of raw milk claim it is healthier than pasteurized milk, despite the higher risk that it will contain dangerous bacteria. In the US, batches of raw milk have also recently been recalled after being found to be contaminated with bird flu.

Social media influencers are among those to blame, he says, for highlighting the alleged health benefits of unpasteurized dairy but failing to mention the risks.

The problem is not just with raw milk, but with the idea that there is a perception of that “minimally processed foods are more ‘natural’ and therefore ‘better’,” writes Collier.

Dangerous misinformation

raw milk
Reezky11 – stock.adobe.com Raw milk is seeing a surge in popularity

As concerns over the health impacts of ultra-processed foods have grown, more people have begun to believe that processing makes food unhealthy. Collier agrees that eating too much “cheap, high-fat, high-sugar, low-fibre, calorie-dense, hyperpalatable foods” is contributing to a rise in obesity and diseases like diabetes. But these legitimate health concerns have led to the misconception that all processed food is unhealthy.

“Misinformation surrounding food processing is dangerous,” Collier writes.

Health experts often recommend a whole foods plant-based diet as the healthiest way to eat. But evidence shows that processed foods like plant-based meat are not inherently unhealthy, while less processed foods like red meat are not necessarily a healthy choice.

