X
Activism Culture Headlines Sport

Vegan Footballer Wins BBC Green Sport Awards, Says ‘With Power Comes Responsibility’

Bellerin won the award for continuing to "inspire climate action" both on and off the pitch

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows vegan footballer Hector Bellerin Bellerin has been a vegan footballer for nearly a decade - Media Credit: SOPA Images Limited / Alamy Stock

Hector Bellerin, a vegan footballer and environmental advocate, has said that “with power comes responsibility,” and linked empathy and compassion to sustainability.

Bellerin was named Global Champion at the BBC Green Sport Awards earlier this week, where he was praised for continuing to “inspire climate action across sport and beyond” by eating vegan, cycling, promoting green initiatives, and planting trees.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton Shares Heartfelt Goodbye To His ‘Beautiful’ Dog Roscoe

“I feel with power comes responsibility. Every time someone puts a microphone next to you, there’s a chance to talk about issues, to generate conversation,” Bellerin told the BBC.

The footballer said he has been prioritizing second-hand clothes “for a really long time,” including shoes, and both practices and encourages reflection on whether a purchase is truly necessary before going through with it. In contrast to some successful footballers, many of whom are notorious for their large and expensive car collections, Bellerin also prefers to cycle or take public transport to work.

“It would be easier to take a cab. I know I’m privileged, but it’s more of a revindication. We need greener cities, with fewer cars,” he explained. Bellerin added that he felt “very grateful” after being named the BBC Green Sport Awards Global Champion.

“It is totally unexpected. I’ve been doing this stuff for a very long time, talking about sustainability not just in sport but in our everyday life,” he continued. “I really appreciate it because it means that all the work and effort behind the scenes, to promote a message that I think is really important, has been seen and appreciated.”

Forever Green

Bellerin began his career playing for Barcelona and moved to the UK at 16 years old to play for Arsenal. He joined his current team, Spain’s Real Betis, in 2022. Real Betis is one of the top teams in La Liga, the highest level in the Spanish football league.

Bellerin serves as Chief Ambassador for the Real Betis “Forever Green” initiative, which promotes recycling, green mobility, and reforestation efforts. It also attempts to make the day-to-day running of the club as environmentally friendly as possible. In 2025, he championed his football club’s eco-friendly kit – made from algae and wood pulp – and launched his own sustainable brand, Gospel Estudios. In 2020, Bellerin invested in Forest Green Rovers, the world’s first vegan football club.

Read more: UK Football Team Unveils ‘World-First’ Vegan-Certified Kit

‘Knowing that I’m doing the right things makes me really happy to be a vegan’

Photo shows a crowd at a football stadium. Hector Bellerin is a vegan footballer who plays for Spain's Real Betis
Adobe Stock Vegan footballers like Hector Bellerin – and green clubs like Real Betis and Forest Green Rovers – are helping to make the sport more sustainability-minded

Bellerin has been vegan since 2016, and has said that while health was “ground zero” for his decision to stop eating meat, “now there are other reasons” that motivate him.

“The sustainability of the environment and animal cruelty now motivate me just as much as health. The way I feel physically and mentally, knowing that I’m doing the right things makes me really happy to be a vegan,” said Bellerin in a video for Veganuary. He has explained that eating vegan was “actually better” for his body, reducing inflammation and supporting improved recovery between games.

Read more: Vegan Athlete Wins European Strongman Games And Static Monsters, Sets New World Record

Tagged

activism

football

hector bellerin

news

sport

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active