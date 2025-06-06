Ecotricity Founder Dale Vince Calls On UK Gov To Promote Plant-Based Foods

Green energy industrialist and Ecotricity founder Dale Vince has called on the UK government to “promote plant-based foods over meat and dairy for a healthier Britain.”

In a parliamentary petition, Vince highlighted the government’s ongoing support for meat and dairy despite “conflict with climate science and legally binding environmental targets.” Plant-based foods “like fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, and legumes” should be promoted instead, said Vince.

The latest guidelines from the Climate Change Committee call for a 20 percent reduction in dairy consumption by 2035 and a 35 percent reduction in meat consumption by 2050. Furthermore, the NHS currently suggests that people limit their consumption of red and processed meats due to health risks such as cancer, dementia, and heart disease.

“We believe the UK needs to eat less, not more, of these foods,” wrote Vince in the petition. “We think public bodies have a duty to inform people of these facts and inspire the population to eat more plant-based foods.”

The UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) responded to the petition on May 30, referencing the most recently updated version of the Eatwell Guide. DEFRA said that “guidelines for a healthy diet recommend that the majority of food we eat should be plant-based. However, a healthy balanced diet can include meat and dairy.”

If the petition reaches 100,000 signatures, it will be “considered” for debate in Parliament.

Diet is a ‘blind spot’ for many who care about the environment

Ксения Овчинникова – stock.adobe.com Compared to meat and other animal products, plant-based options are efficient, sustainable, and nutritious

Vince is also known for his involvement in Forest Green Rovers, a vegan and carbon-neutral football club, as well as his support for vegan and environmental causes such as Just Stop Oil, Sea Shepherd, and Extinction Rebellion.

In a speech at last year’s Restore Nature Now march in London, Vince spoke about how the animal agriculture industry is directly contributing to biodiversity loss and habitat destruction, in addition to its enormous carbon footprint and overall inefficiency as a source of food.

“The blind spot of many who care about climate, nature, and the environment is our diet. Nature is in decline not because of urban development, the climate crisis, or the fossil fuel industry, but because of what we choose to eat,” said Vince. “If we stop buying that stuff (meat, dairy, eggs, etc), they stop making it and for me, that’s an empowering message.”

