‘What I Eat For 100 Grams Of Vegan Protein Per Day’

Jenné Claiborne, known for running the SweetPotatoSoul YouTube channel, recently shared a video on what she eats for 100 grams of protein a day using whole foods – no protein powders required.

The vast majority of people don’t need anywhere near that much protein, so her video isn’t intended to be followed exactly. Instead, you can use it as inspiration if you want some new high-protein vegan recipes in your life. The video is her answer to a common question: how do vegans get enough protein? She shows that it’s not hard, doesn’t require anything fancy, and comes with added benefits like fiber, flavor, and affordability.

Claiborne is a plant-based chef, cookbook author, and creator known for making vegan food feel joyful and accessible. In this video, she walks through a full day of meals that bring her close to 100 grams of protein, all from whole foods. She also shows how just a few extra ingredients can push that number well beyond 100, without adding another meal.

You should always speak to a healthcare professional if you have personal questions about your protein intake.

Why you don’t need protein powders to eat well

Many people worry about protein on a vegan diet, but Claiborne explains that most of us actually need less than we think. The average woman needs around 45g, while men require approximately 55g. These numbers can go up depending on activity level or health goals, but Claiborne emphasizes that plant-based whole foods are more than capable of meeting those needs.

Whole grains, legumes, tofu, and seeds are high in protein and come with other nutrients often lacking in ultra-processed foods. She reminds viewers that fiber is “essential to a healthy human,” and notes that Americans are more likely to be lacking in fiber than lacking in protein.

Breakfast: oats and add-ins for a high-protein start

Claiborne starts her day with steel-cut oats cooked in the Instant Pot. She chooses these over rolled oats for the texture, calling them “chewier” and easier to prep while multitasking in the morning. A half cup of dry oats contains 10 grams of protein.

She boosts that by adding soy milk, almond butter, and flaxseed. Combined, her breakfast delivers 19.3 grams of protein. “People are always overlooking whole grains as a good source of vegan protein,” she says.

This meal is also fiber-rich and easy to customize. She recommends choosing whole grains over refined ones to get both protein and long-lasting energy.

Smart snacks: edamame and fruit

Mid-morning, Claiborne refuels with edamame after tennis or yoga. One small bag of edamame offers 12 grams of protein, and she says it’s one of her favorite high-protein snacks. “You simply boil the edamame for about seven minutes… absolutely delicious and so rich in protein.”

She also snacks on fruit throughout the day. A couple of oranges and a handful of berries add another 3 grams of protein. While not a major source, fruit still contributes toward her daily vegan protein goal.

Lunch: curry, grains, and greens

YouTube/ SweetPotatoSoul Up your protein with easy changes like using brown rice over white rice

Lunch is a sweet potato chickpea curry served over brown rice. Chickpeas account for 14.5 grams of protein, and the rice adds more, especially when using whole varieties like brown or red rice.

She pairs this with a massaged kale salad topped with nutritional yeast. The kale offers 2 grams, and the yeast another 2.5 grams. Altogether, lunch brings in 22 grams of protein.

Claiborne notes that these ingredients are budget-friendly, versatile, and easy to prep in batches.

Dinner: tofu and a hearty bowl

For dinner, Claiborne assembles a bowl with marinated tofu, quinoa, collard greens, sweet potato, and tahini-miso sauce. It’s a mix of leftovers and fresh elements, and it totals 32.6 grams of protein.

The tofu alone delivers 15 grams. “I’m always surprised by how much protein tofu has,” she says. She encourages viewers to embrace soy foods like tofu and edamame for their nutrition and flexibility.

She adds 8 grams from quinoa, 5 grams from the collards and nutritional yeast, 3 grams from sweet potato, and 2.6 grams from the tahini sauce.

Reaching 100 grams of daily vegan protein

By the end of the day, she consumes 90.9 grams of protein. But with three simple additions, the number jumps past 100:

1 tablespoon hemp seeds (+3.3g)

¼ cup almonds (+6g)

1 cup soy milk in a turmeric latte (+8g)

Claiborne says these are easy to include without needing a full extra meal. “It’s not that hard. No protein powders. Nothing fancy,” she says.

The turmeric latte also brings anti-inflammatory benefits, thanks to spices like turmeric, ginger, cardamom, and black pepper. Made with soy milk, it’s both calming and high in protein.

Claiborne wraps the video by encouraging viewers not to stress about protein intake too much. “You’re going to get all the protein you need,” she says. Her takeaway? Whole-food vegan eating isn’t just doable – it’s delicious, nourishing, and packed with daily vegan protein.

You can find more plant-based recipes on the Sweet Potato Soul YouTube channel.

