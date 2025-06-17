Plant-Based Brand Vivera Launches Pre-Frozen Tofu

Vivera has expanded its line of alternative proteins with a firm, quick-marinating tofu that has been pre-frozen for improved texture and better flavor absorption.

The new product, which has already launched in the Netherlands, is available to buy in the UK now in Asda and online at Ocado.

In the Netherlands, Vivera has introduced a whole range of new tofu products including soft and smoked tofu, and Tofusion bites that combine tofu, veggies, and spices and are easy to use in a variety of dishes.

The new pre-frozen tofu line responds to a rising consumer demand for nutritious meals that are quick and easy to prepare.

“The demand for tofu is increasing because it is a healthy alternative,” Vivera Marketing Director Karin Lowik told Plant Based News. “Preparing tofu can be challenging, though. A lot of people are struggling to make tofu taste good and if they do manage to do so, it can be quite a lot of work.”

Why freeze tofu?

Adobe Stock Many people believe that freezing tofu leads to a tastier product

Freezing tofu before cooking has been common practice in some Asian cuisines for years. It has recently gained popularity in the UK thanks to social media, where multiple viral recipes have showcased the benefits of freezing tofu.

After freezing, tofu becomes chewier, firmer, and better able to absorb flavors. When thawed, it acts as a sponge, allowing marinades to soak in flavor more deeply. For many people, this leads to a tastier final product.

According to Vivera, it’s new product allows customers to enjoy the taste of frozen tofu without the hassle of preparing it. “[Cooking tofu] is a process that takes quite some time, and since time is very precious, we decided to launch this tofu that has already been frozen,” said Lowik. “This makes it possible for consumers to make delicious tasting tofu that absorbs marinade within 5 minutes and is easy and quick to prepare.”

Vivera’s new tofu is organic and made with locally-sourced European soybeans.

