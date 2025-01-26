When Does Vegan Nutella Come to the UK and USA?

Last year, it was finally announced that vegan Nutella would soon be hitting supermarket shelves. Nutella Plant-Based, a dairy-free version of the beloved hazelnut spread, is now available in select European countries. But when will it come to the UK and USA? Here’s what we know.

What is Nutella and why is it so popular?

Nutella, launched in 1964 by Italian company Ferrero, is one of the world’s most iconic spreads. Its origins date back to World War II when cocoa was scarce, and hazelnuts were used to stretch the limited supply in a product called “Pasta Gianduja.” Ferrero founder Pietro Ferrero refined this concept into “Supercrema,” which eventually evolved into the Nutella we know today.

Traditional Nutella combines roasted hazelnuts, sugar, cocoa, and skimmed milk to achieve its signature flavor and creamy texture. Over the decades, it has become a household favorite and is widely used as a topping, filling, or baking ingredient.

M.studio – stock.adobe.com Traditional Nutella contains skimmed milk powder

What is Nutella Plant-Based?

Nutella Plant-Based is a dairy-free version of the classic spread. Instead of skimmed milk, Ferrero uses a combination of chickpeas and rice syrup to maintain its creaminess. According to early reviews, Nutella Plant-Based tastes almost identical to the original as its key ingredients – cocoa, sugar, and hazelnuts – remain the same.

Where is vegan Nutella available?

Currently, Nutella Plant-Based is available in the following countries:

France

Italy

Germany

Belgium

These countries were likely chosen due to their high demand for Nutella. For instance:

France consumes more Nutella than any other country, accounting for 25 percent of the world’s supply.

Italy, where Nutella originated, remains a devoted market, with 74 percent of Italians expressing a strong liking for the spread.

Ferrero previously stated that it aims to “meet the growing demand for plant-based products, which is fueled by an increasing number of consumers who want to reduce or avoid animal products for diet or lifestyle reasons.”

Europe is seeing a surge in dairy-free and plant-based eating. In Germany, the vegan market is thriving, with plant-based food sales increasing by 97 percent in value and 80 percent in volume between 2018 and 2020, totaling €817 million.

In France, a Ferrero survey found that one-third of people who buy chocolate products want to reduce their consumption of animal-derived foods.

When will Nutella Plant-Based come to the UK and USA?

Nutella Plant-Based has received positive reviews from customers

As yet, there is no confirmed release date for Nutella Plant-Based in the UK or USA. However, it seems highly likely that it will eventually make its way to these markets.

A Ferrero spokesperson told Plant Based News that the brand plans to expand Nutella Plant-Based into other markets in the future, taking into account its performance and consumer feedback.

Currently, Nutella Plant-Based has been met mostly positive reviews from customers. In a YouTube review, Maverick Baking, for example, said that the texture and mouthfeel is “exactly the same” as the original. Another review on the website EnvieBio stated that the “creamy texture and rich, chocolatey taste were spot on.”

Some reviews, however, have expressed concern about the inclusion of palm oil in Nutella Plant-Based. Palm oil, while not unsuitable for vegans, is avoided by some plant-based eaters over its links to deforestation and wildlife destruction. Nutella uses palm oil in both its vegan and non-vegan products, meaning some people may want to avoid both.

Vegan alternatives to Nutella

If you don’t live in a country that stocks Nutella Plant-Based, or if you avoid palm oil, there are plenty of other vegan hazelnut spreads available.

In the UK, Vego offers a palm oil-free crunchy chocolate and hazelnut spread. Fabalous, Mr Organic, and Meridian also sell dairy-free and palm oil-free alternatives. If you’re in the US, you can choose from brands like Voyage Foods and Ghia.

