X
Food Lifestyle

You Can Now Buy Tempeh Crisps In The UK

Could tempeh crisps become the next big snack craze?

By

2 Minutes Read

A selection of tempeh chips from Mamane Whole Foods Tempeh chips are officially in the UK - Media Credit: Mamame Whole Foods

Tempeh is becoming more and more mainstream as a plant-based ingredient in the UK, and fans of this fermented protein can now officially enjoy it in crisp form.

Read more: Vegan Brand Launches Triangle Chocolate Bar For The Holiday Season

Mamame Whole Foods has brought its Tempeh Chips to Whole Foods Market and Planet Organic. They come in an assortment of flavors, including Original, Sea Salt, Rosemary, and Barbecue. Each pack is vegan, gluten-free, and packed with protein. They’re also surprisingly free from soy. While tempeh is traditionally soy-based, this version is made from fermented black-eyed beans instead. According to Mamame, it’s “making tempeh in ways the UK has not seen before.”

Read more: UK Brand Unveils Powdered Dairy-Free Milk

About Mamame Whole Foods

Blocks of tempeh on a wooden block
Adobe Stock Tempeh is a traditional Indonesian food most commonly made from fermented soybeans

Tempeh is a traditional Indonesian food usually made by fermenting cooked soybeans with a specific culture, resulting in a firm, cake-like product with a nutty flavor. Though soybeans are the primary ingredient, other legumes like black-eyed beans, chickpeas, or lentils can also be used to make tempeh, offering variations in taste and texture. Based in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mamame Whole Foods uses fermented bean tempeh to make all of its products.

The company was founded by Alvina Chun, who has lived in Jakarta for over two decades. On a mission to feed her kids with the best local foods, she found tempeh to be a “game-changer” when she discovered it.

“With my kids all grown up, I wondered how I could share my love for tempeh with the world,” she previously said. “I started experimenting in my kitchen, and after countless hours of trial and error (my kids called me a mad scientist!) I perfected the art of making tempeh chips that were not only delicious but also healthy and convenient.”

Read more: THIS Collaborates With Fresh Pasta Brand Dell’Ugo To Launch Vegan Ravioli

Tagged

food

food launch

planet organic

tempeh

whole foods

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active