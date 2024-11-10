You Can Now Buy Tempeh Crisps In The UK

Tempeh is becoming more and more mainstream as a plant-based ingredient in the UK, and fans of this fermented protein can now officially enjoy it in crisp form.

Mamame Whole Foods has brought its Tempeh Chips to Whole Foods Market and Planet Organic. They come in an assortment of flavors, including Original, Sea Salt, Rosemary, and Barbecue. Each pack is vegan, gluten-free, and packed with protein. They’re also surprisingly free from soy. While tempeh is traditionally soy-based, this version is made from fermented black-eyed beans instead. According to Mamame, it’s “making tempeh in ways the UK has not seen before.”

About Mamame Whole Foods

Adobe Stock Tempeh is a traditional Indonesian food most commonly made from fermented soybeans

Tempeh is a traditional Indonesian food usually made by fermenting cooked soybeans with a specific culture, resulting in a firm, cake-like product with a nutty flavor. Though soybeans are the primary ingredient, other legumes like black-eyed beans, chickpeas, or lentils can also be used to make tempeh, offering variations in taste and texture. Based in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mamame Whole Foods uses fermented bean tempeh to make all of its products.

The company was founded by Alvina Chun, who has lived in Jakarta for over two decades. On a mission to feed her kids with the best local foods, she found tempeh to be a “game-changer” when she discovered it.

“With my kids all grown up, I wondered how I could share my love for tempeh with the world,” she previously said. “I started experimenting in my kitchen, and after countless hours of trial and error (my kids called me a mad scientist!) I perfected the art of making tempeh chips that were not only delicious but also healthy and convenient.”

