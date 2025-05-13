Cozy Up With This Vegan Chicken And Dumplings Recipe

Andrew Bernard, known for running the The Nard Dog Cooks YouTube channel, recently shared a comforting, nostalgic recipe with a plant-based twist. A recent video saw him recreating a childhood favorite, chicken and dumplings, using vegan staples that deliver on flavor, texture, and nourishment – without any meat or dairy.

Bernard is known for his inventive takes on classic dishes, often making them more accessible for home cooks who want hearty, healthy meals with a plant-based focus. His style is casual and approachable, with helpful tips along the way, making it easy for beginners to feel confident in the kitchen. This video offers more than a recipe – it’s a tutorial on how to create a deeply satisfying dish using whole-food vegan ingredients that mimic the flavors and textures of traditional chicken and dumplings.

Below, we explore the three key ingredients that make this dish shine – chickpeas, coconut milk, and vegan dumplings – and how each one contributes to both the dish’s “chicken-like” feel and overall health benefits.

Chickpeas: a protein-packed alternative to chicken

To replace the chicken, Bernard adds canned chickpeas, which hold their shape well and absorb the creamy broth. Their mild, nutty flavor works as a neutral base, much like chicken, while their texture provides a hearty bite.

Nutritionally, chickpeas are a powerhouse. They’re rich in plant-based protein, delivering about 14 grams per cup, and they’re high in fiber, which supports digestive health and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Chickpeas also contain iron, folate, and manganese – essential nutrients that support energy production and immune function.

Bernard says this swap delivers a meal that’s a crowd-pleaser: “Everyone in the household is just cleaning this pot out.”

Instead of heavy cream or dairy, Bernard opts for canned coconut milk to add body and richness to the broth. Its high fat content makes the soup velvety and indulgent – without any animal products.

Vegan dumplings: light, airy, and buttery

The vegan dumplings are surprisingly easy to make

The final star of the dish is the dumplings – soft, fluffy balls of dough that sit atop the stew and soak up its flavor. Bernard combines flour, baking powder, vegan butter (or olive oil), nutmeg, maple syrup, and dairy-free milk to create a tender, biscuit-like texture.

This vegan chicken and dumplings recipe is a cozy, one-pot meal that’s perfect for chilly nights or when you’re craving something nostalgic and nourishing. With hearty chickpeas, rich coconut milk, and tender dumplings, it’s a comfort food that just happens to be entirely plant-based. As Bernard puts it: “This is happiness in a pot.”

You can find more plant-based recipes on The Nard Dog Cooks YouTube channel.