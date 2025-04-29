This Ultra-High-Protein Lasagna Uses Tofu Sheets In Place Of Pasta

Lasagna is often loaded with meat, cheese, and heavy béchamel – a comfort food staple with a reputation for not being entirely nutritious. But the rise of plant-based eating has given this classic dish a makeover. Vegan lasagna is growing in popularity, thanks to creative twists that skip the dairy and meat while still delivering on flavor.

If you’re looking to increase your protein intake while keeping meals dairy-free and plant-based, The Happy Pear have created an innovative version with a hidden high-protein ingredient: tofu sheets. Combined with a few other smart whole food swaps, this lasagna is built to nourish.

Founded in 2004 by Irish twins Steve and Dave Flynn, The Happy Pear began as a small veg shop in Greystones, Ireland. Over two decades, it’s grown into a plant-based movement with a café, bakery, online courses, bestselling cookbooks, over 80 food products, a regenerative farm – and nearly two million followers across social media. Their goal? “To help you get healthier and be happier,” they say.

Their lasagna recipe, shared on YouTube, reflects that ethos: gluten-free, dairy-free, made from real ingredients, and packed with flavor.

Lasagna ingredients with a protein punch

The base of the lasagna is a bolognese-style sauce made from red onions, garlic, carrot, and chili. Instead of meat, the brothers add cooked lentils and chopped walnuts. Both are rich in plant protein, with lentils bringing bite and about 18g of protein per cup, while walnuts contribute healthy fats and around 15g of protein per 100g.

Sun-dried tomatoes and passata are added for sweetness and richness. Then comes a handful of fresh spinach — not only for color, but also to bring iron, calcium, and a small protein boost.

For the white sauce, the brothers blend soaked cashew nuts with oat milk, lime juice, garlic powder, black pepper, and a pinch of salt. The result is a creamy béchamel that’s completely dairy-free but still rich and smooth. To lighten the fat content while keeping it indulgent, they add a measured amount of olive oil.

Seasonings like tamari and maple syrup elevate the umami and balance the acidity. The result is a sauce that Dave calls “a taste sensation.”

The secret ingredient: tofu sheets

Not pasta, not paper — it’s tofu! This high-protein sheet is the secret to next-level vegan lasagna.

Instead of pasta, the lasagna uses tofu sheets – thin, papery slices made from compressed tofu. These sheets are high in protein (around 30g per 100g), naturally gluten-free, and cook into a soft, layered texture.

Tofu sheets are commonly used in Asian cooking and are available in many international or Asian supermarkets. They often come dried or fresh and can also be used in soups, stir-fries, or as wrappers for spring rolls and dumplings.

While traditional lasagna made with wheat pasta can still be healthy, this version is ideal for those wanting to boost their protein, avoid gluten, or simply try something new. Steve describes the finished dish as “a sturdy lasagna packed full of protein, packed full of flavor, and packed full of plant diversity.”

You can find more recipes on The Happy Pear YouTube channel.

