Vegan Chef Releases Italian Christmas Cookbook

“NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas” is available to preorder now

A close up shot of the cover of NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas, a vegan cookbook The cookbook features a number of festive Italian recipes - Media Credit: Supplied

Vegan recipe developer Nadia Fragnito has released an Italian cookbook full of holiday recipes. 

NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas features 60 Italian plant-based recipes intended for the festive season. According to Fragnito, the book “celebrates both beloved favorites and surprising discoveries.” It features dishes like seitan beef braised in wine, sage roasted potatoes, cheesy alpine fondue, potato and mint filled pasta, and mushroom calamari spaghetti. 

Born in Australia to an Australian mother and Italian father, Fragnito has become well-known for her plant-based recipe creations. She went vegan in 2001, runs the food blog The Vegan Italian Kitchen, and she has previously authored two cookbooks named Discovering Vegan Italian and A Vegan Summer in Southern Italy.

She has made regular television appearances on shows such as Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey and Everyday Gourmet with Justine Schofield

A plant-based holiday season

A vegan calamari mushroom spaghetti dish next to a glass of wine
Nadia Fragnito Recipes include vegan “calamari” mushroom spaghetti

Animal products tend to be on the menu at most holidays celebrated around the world. At Christmas, for example, it’s thought that 22 million turkeys are killed in the US alone. Other animals eaten include pigs, chickens, and cows. 

But plant-based festive dinners are growing in popularity around the world. Fragnito is one of many chefs endorsing the benefits of vegan holiday food, and many supermarkets and grocery stores also stock vegan alternatives to traditional meat dishes.

NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas will be released on November 28, 2024, and is now available for pre-order. 

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

