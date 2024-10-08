Vegan Chef Releases Italian Christmas Cookbook

Vegan recipe developer Nadia Fragnito has released an Italian cookbook full of holiday recipes.

NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas features 60 Italian plant-based recipes intended for the festive season. According to Fragnito, the book “celebrates both beloved favorites and surprising discoveries.” It features dishes like seitan beef braised in wine, sage roasted potatoes, cheesy alpine fondue, potato and mint filled pasta, and mushroom calamari spaghetti.

Born in Australia to an Australian mother and Italian father, Fragnito has become well-known for her plant-based recipe creations. She went vegan in 2001, runs the food blog The Vegan Italian Kitchen, and she has previously authored two cookbooks named Discovering Vegan Italian and A Vegan Summer in Southern Italy.

She has made regular television appearances on shows such as Freshly Picked with Simon Toohey and Everyday Gourmet with Justine Schofield.

A plant-based holiday season

Nadia Fragnito Recipes include vegan “calamari” mushroom spaghetti

Animal products tend to be on the menu at most holidays celebrated around the world. At Christmas, for example, it’s thought that 22 million turkeys are killed in the US alone. Other animals eaten include pigs, chickens, and cows.

But plant-based festive dinners are growing in popularity around the world. Fragnito is one of many chefs endorsing the benefits of vegan holiday food, and many supermarkets and grocery stores also stock vegan alternatives to traditional meat dishes.

NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas will be released on November 28, 2024, and is now available for pre-order.

