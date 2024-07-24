By Chloe Founder Chloe Coscarelli Opens New Vegan Restaurant

Chloe Coscarelli has announced the opening of a brand new vegan restaurant named “CHLOE” in New York City.
Read more: Heather Mills Acquires Vegan Online Supermarket ‘Alternative Stores’
The US-based vegan chef and author, who cofounded the By CHLOE chain in 2015, said that she’s “beyond ecstatic” to open the “all day café” on the corner of Bleecker and MacDougal, the same place she opened her original restaurant almost a decade ago.
“There are no words to express how grateful I am for this incredible opportunity and the amazing team who has helped turn this dream into a reality,” she wrote on Instagram. “We’ve been working around the clock to create a truly special place that I hope will become one of your favorite neighborhood spots.”
View this post on Instagram
CHLOE opened its doors on July 16, 2024. Its entirely vegan menu features “classic eats with thoughtfully sourced ingredients.” Menu fixtures include plant-based burgers, salads, mac and cheese, cakes, and cookies.
Read more: Slutty Vegan To Open In Busiest US Airport
By CHLOE legal battles
By CHLOE previously had branches across the US, as well as in London, England, and Ontario, Canada.
The franchise was started in 2015 as an elevated fast food restaurant. Coscarelli, a vegan chef who previously won Cupcake Wars in 2010, teamed up with ESquared Hospitality to open the first branch in Greenwich Village, New York.
In 2016, Coscarelli was ousted from the company following disputes with ESquared Hospitality. From then on, she filed a number of lawsuits against her former partner and other investors, including allegations that they were misusing her name for the brand. Following a lengthy legal battle, a judge eventually granted Coscarelli 50 percent of the company in 2020. That same year, By CHLOE filed for bankruptcy. In 2021, a group of investors acquired the business, rebranding it as “Beatnic.”
Coscarelli referenced the legal issues in her Instagram announcement about the new restaurant. “I still remember leaving our flagship store for the last time and feeling an overwhelming sense of unease,” she wrote. “It didn’t seem right to mourn the end when I knew, deep down, that I had only just begun. Standing on the corner of Bleecker and MacDougal, I promised myself that someday, somehow, I would return. And when I did, it would be on my own terms. Well… that day has come!!”
Read more: Dairy Company Reopens Former Cow’s Milk Plant As Plant-Based Facility
Tagged
Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦
We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.