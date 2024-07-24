By Chloe Founder Chloe Coscarelli Opens New Vegan Restaurant

CHLOE opened its doors on July 16, 2024. Its entirely vegan menu features “classic eats with thoughtfully sourced ingredients.” Menu fixtures include plant-based burgers, salads, mac and cheese, cakes, and cookies.

By CHLOE legal battles

By CHLOE previously had branches across the US, as well as in London, England, and Ontario, Canada.

The franchise was started in 2015 as an elevated fast food restaurant. Coscarelli, a vegan chef who previously won Cupcake Wars in 2010, teamed up with ESquared Hospitality to open the first branch in Greenwich Village, New York.

Dimple Patel / Alamy Stock Photo By CHLOE previously had branches in London, Canada, and the US

In 2016, Coscarelli was ousted from the company following disputes with ESquared Hospitality. From then on, she filed a number of lawsuits against her former partner and other investors, including allegations that they were misusing her name for the brand. Following a lengthy legal battle, a judge eventually granted Coscarelli 50 percent of the company in 2020. That same year, By CHLOE filed for bankruptcy. In 2021, a group of investors acquired the business, rebranding it as “Beatnic.”

Coscarelli referenced the legal issues in her Instagram announcement about the new restaurant. “I still remember leaving our flagship store for the last time and feeling an overwhelming sense of unease,” she wrote. “It didn’t seem right to mourn the end when I knew, deep down, that I had only just begun. Standing on the corner of Bleecker and MacDougal, I promised myself that someday, somehow, I would return. And when I did, it would be on my own terms. Well… that day has come!!”

