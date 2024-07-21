These Are The Most Plant-Based Regions In The UK, According To A Study

New research indicates London has the highest adoption rate of plant-based diets in the UK, closely followed by southeast England.

According to new research carried out by AudienceNet on behalf of the vegan brand BOSH!, almost 15 percent of London’s population is embracing plant-based eating, significantly above a national average of just under five percent.

The capital city is closely followed by southeast England with an adoption rate of around 14 percent and the Northwest at 11 percent. AudienceNet reports that Wales has an adoption rate of five percent, the Northeast four percent, and Northern Ireland two percent.

To gather this data, AudienceNet surveyed 2,400 people. Around 49 percent of those surveyed cited health reasons as their primary motivator for eating more plant-based foods, and many cited the feeling of a national move towards healthier lifestyles.

Both younger and older demographics more likely to be plant-based

Adobe Stock Many of those who adopt plant-based diets do so in search of a healthy lifestyle

The new research notably reveals that approximately 49 percent of Brits who follow plant-based diets are men, and 51 percent are women, even though women are demonstrably more likely to be vegan or vegetarian than men.

The study also suggests that nearly 30 percent of Generation Z (18 to 29-year-olds) have adopted a plant-based diet, compared to 24 percent of both 30 to 39 and 40 to 49-year-olds. Perhaps most notably, the research indicates that 25 percent of 50 to 59-year-olds, the oldest demographic surveyed, follow some sort of plant-based diet.

In a press release, BOSH! founders Henry Firth and Ian Theasby recommend that those interested in eating more plant foods start small by incorporating one meal a day, committing to one meat-free day per week, and embracing vegetables.

The pair also highlight the benefits of simply substituting traditional animal-derived ingredients – such as milk – with one of the many plant-based alternatives available.

